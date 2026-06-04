Inkwell

Inkwell

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kathleen Pointen's avatar
Kathleen Pointen
11h

I absolutely love this piece of writing. Thank you.

The Bible is divided into chapters and verses for good reason, but you remind us that they are stanzas of poetry and songs; lyrical for the good reason of passing history down through the generations.

Reply
Share
Jody Collins's avatar
Jody Collins
16hEdited

Watching Tyler walk through his cancer journey and coming through it with such grace and support of the staff at Bridgetown was a gift. We were able to witness it firsthand when we visited with our kids in Portland in the last few years.

The fact that God offered Tyler the words to express the journey in poetry is another gift to us all. Thank you Inkwell.

Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Christianity Today · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture