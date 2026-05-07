Inkwell

Inkwell

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A. A. Kostas's avatar
A. A. Kostas
11h

Very very good work here Grace. This will unlock O'Connor for a lot of readers, and show them how to apply her strange mercy.

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Girl Friday's avatar
Girl Friday
9h

I really love Flannery O'Connor for the reasons you have named. And I am anti-giving up on the church and pro-realizing that sometimes it is us that are the problem and embracing the fact that the church involves other people (ugh) and practicing the way means practicing being shoulder to shoulder with people who we'd just rather not.

However, in light of church trauma and abuse (What O'Connor might have written about now if she were our contemporary), and people who feel forced out of church for the sake of an unsafe environment, I feel unable to just say "the church is for freaks." Perhaps the most unsettling realization is that the true freaks are the groomers that everyone trusts because they seem so kind, helpful, charismatic etc. I guess there are freaks who know they need blood of Christ and there are freaks who love that access to the church who says they're for freaks gives them access to more people to be freaks on.

Perhaps I need to develop my theology of this more, but while I can readily admit that I can be a problem too (petty, judgmental, selfish) as I live in Christian community, I'm also comfortable saying I'm not the kind that's going to abuse a child and I'm not comfortable with a child abuser sitting in my pew.

So yes, thanks be to God, but may God dispense that strange and horrid mercy far away from me.

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