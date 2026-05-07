This Weekly Edition of Inkwell features Grace Leuenberger

FOR A PERSON WHO STUDIED English Literature in undergrad, I sure disliked a lot of what was on the syllabus. Ernest Hemingway? Too self-centered. Cormac McCarthy? Too graphic. Walker Percy? Too pessimistic. Flannery O’Connor? Too offensive.

In an essay in my final semester, I warned against a wide readership of Flannery O’Connor’s work, inspired by a distaste for her fiction. “The nature of O’Connor’s fiction renders her body of work as potentially dangerous to those outside of a mature, Christian community,” I wrote, cautioning potential readers to “not let the grotesqueness of sin mask the glory of grace.”

O’Connor, a twentieth-century Catholic writer of two novels as well as multiple short story collections, penned fiction that isn’t particularly palatable for many readers, including my 21-year-old self. O’Connor describes her characters as “freaks”—bastards and drunkards, murderers and masochists, hypocrites and heathens.

Initially, I found her freaks, amongst them clergy and congregants, to be overblown at best and obscene at worst. I much preferred reading about the baptism of kittens in Marilynne Robinson’s Gilead to the deadly baptism in O’Connor’s The Violent Bear It Away. Reading her work, I indignantly wondered why a Christian would write about the world, including the church, in such a negative way. Her theology felt incredibly bleak. But a decade later, my indignation against O’Connor has given way to understanding.

“With one stroke the writer has both to mirror and to judge,” O’Connor writes. Her fiction was doing what we are still trying to do: share stories that exorcise the demons of the church and extol her angels. Like O’Connor, it is a Christians’ duty to be both a mirror and a judge—people who can confess they are sinners but still trust in saints, people who can be offended and still forgive, people who believe that healing can come where hurt happened, too.

For two years after graduating, I did not revisit O’Connor’s fiction. In fact, I did not read a single novel by any author. I no longer had a taste for fiction, having had my fill of darkness and death. And so I fasted. However, it wasn’t long before my own sin and suffering became more than academic abstractions that only occurred in the stories on my shelves. They would become a part of my experience of the most sacred and safe place I knew: the church.

AFTER COLLEGE, I briefly worked for a Christian organization that platformed some of the church’s most in-style and influential leaders. One afternoon there, my boss stepped out of a meeting to take a phone call from someone connected to a mega pastor in Illinois. He was on that call for over two hours. A few days later, my Twitter feed blew up with an announcement that their senior pastor was resigning due to multiple misconduct allegations. Oh. It was that moment that I began to wonder: Who else? In the years since, more than a few of the figures I once worked with have been disgraced—sins exposed for all to see.

In another place, the pastor of a church I’d been a member of invited me to coffee to talk about his upcoming relocation. The meeting played out like an O’Connor short story. The coffee shop my pastor picked was owned by literal, practicing Satanists, a fact I only realized upon entering the café and seeing the murals on its walls: Jesus’ harrowing in hell to my left, the Antichrist wearing a crown of thorns to my right. It was a strange place to learn that there were secrets about my pastor I was woefully in the dark about.

As the conversation unfolded, I held my hands tightly in my lap as if I was praying. And maybe I was—praying, and hoping, that this wasn’t real, that the whole situation was a misunderstanding and everything he preached about he really did believe. Beads of condensation ran down my glass of cold brew, stand-ins for the tears I was holding back. I hugged him goodbye, watched him drive away, and then cried in my parked car. You can grieve the living, I’ve learned.

In the years that followed, church leaders began resembling O’Connor’s freaks more and more. Even more offensive to me was when some followed the same trajectory as the protagonist in The Violent Bear it Away, Francis Marion Tarwater. Under the guise of religious responsibility, Tarwater drowns his disabled cousin while performing his baptism. The novel ends with him standing outside of his burned-down home, hearing a voice telling him to fulfill his prophetic calling to “Go warn the children of God of the terrible speed of mercy.”

I could think of a few Tarwaters who claimed to have heard the same voice.

FRANKLY, ALL OF THIS made me contemplate whether or not I wanted to be a part of the church anymore. It felt like I had been plunged beneath the waters and held there, unsure I’d ever come back up for air. But then the Holy Ghost spoke through a strange messenger: Taylor Swift.

It’s undeniable that Swift’s songwriting capabilities align with what O’Connor says a good writer should do: mirror and judge. When Swift sang, “It’s me, hi, I’m the problem, it’s me” and “It must be exhausting always rooting for the anti-hero,” the righteous right hand of God reached down and smacked me in the face, right there in an Aldi parking lot. I guess I have a tendency to cry alone in my car; caught between destinations.

I realized that I was not unlike O’Connor’s anti-heroes; my blood was genetically predisposed to addiction and anger, divorce and deceit, hypocrisy and hardheartedness. I was no better than the freaks; I was a freak. Only grace had saved me, the blood of Christ splattering the tomb I’d worked so diligently to whitewash.

O’Connor writes in Mystery and Manners:

When such a writer has a freak for his hero, he is not simply showing us what we are, but what we have been and what we could become. The prophetic freak is an image of himself…There is a moment in every great story in which the presence of grace can be felt as it waits to be accepted or rejected, even though the reader may not recognize the moment.

It is a terrible sort of mercy to be reminded that the problems haunting the church are the same problems haunting your own soul. Selfishness, pride, jealousy, hypocrisy—I was possessed by them all. What do you do next when you’re faced with your depravity, and yet the only place you know could help seems depraved, too?

Frankly, I did the only things I could do: I kept receiving Christ’s broken body. I kept drinking his blood. I kept praying to the Holy Ghost. I kept passing the peace with my fellow freaks. I kept attending church.

ALMOST 10 YEARS have passed since I began believing that O’Connor was prophetic, depicting the church the way she did in her fiction. In her stories, O’Connor brings the freak to his knees and absolves him with the blood of Christ. Her witness testimony is grotesque and can be quite difficult to stomach, but it ultimately reminds us that the hero of the church is never us; it’s always Christ.

If you ask two people about the church and one will say it’s experiencing revival and the other will say it’s experiencing bastardization. In some ways, cynicism about the institution of the church feels easier to access than ever; maybe that’s why my initial reaction to the sentiment that “the church is back in style” was queasiness.

But ultimately, I do have hope. “People without hope not only don’t write novels, but what is more to the point, they don’t read them,” wrote O’Connor. Furthermore, people without hope don’t write essays about the darkness of the church, nor do people read them. O’Connor continues:

The way to despair is to refuse to have any kind of experience, and the novel, of course, is a way to have experience.

By this logic, if you want to despair about the church, then refuse to have any kind of experience with it. Fast from church. Don’t read about it, don’t talk about it, don’t attend it, don’t hope for it. After all, she has been weighed and found wanting. But before you begin your fast, might you try something? Would you try looking longer?

There’s an invitation by the Jesuit theologian Walter Burghardt that goes like this: “When we take a long, loving look at the real, we see the vast landscape of divine mercy, grace, and fruitfulness into which our single lives are planted.” Some days, looking at the church lovingly seems naïve, even offensive.

While the church has certainly had her share of treacherous and disappointing moments, if we take a longer look, perhaps we’ll see outlines of a different story. In this story, the Holy Ghost haunts the halls, healing the worst of sinners with the medicine of mercy. Administering grace to people who do not deserve it is strange, perhaps even potentially dangerous. But the grotesqueness of sin will never outmatch the glory of grace. We’ve already been told how this story ends.

THEY’RE SAYING that the church is back in style, and maybe it’s true. But for many of us, I wonder if that sentiment might raise our hackles and unsettle our stomachs. Is this just another institution that will disappoint me or cast me out? My answer is this: when I think about why Christ planted the church, I am reminded of the Supper of the Lamb: a feast all the freaks are invited to.

That’s what the church is and was and will continue to be: a place that welcomes the bandaged-up saints and the worst-of-all sinners. When we look around that table, perhaps O’Connor’s words will finally make sense: “I can, with one eye squinted, take it all as a blessing.”

The church is for freaks. Thanks be to God.

📓 This essay was the top submission in our recent The Church is Back in Style? open call. Congratulations on publication, Grace!

Grace Leuenberger

Writer & Visual Designer

Grace Leuenberger is a proud Midwesterner who enjoys sharing about faith, formation, and fun on her Substack, Thirty-Something, as well as being a contributor with Mockingbird. She does her best writing while running, and her best running at sunrise.

📸 Photography by Conor Sweetman

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