Inkwell

Inkwell

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Linda Hoenigsberg's avatar
Linda Hoenigsberg
Apr 13, 2025

That was so beautiful Rachel. I could not say it like that but I too long for a father now gone. I dream of passing on and reawakening in our small house in Los Angeles with him at the kitchen table yawning loudly in his white T-shirt, hair mussed, as my mom passes him a first cup of coffee. I don't want a mansion in heaven. I just want my tiny childhood home and my Dad.

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Rosemarie Carfagna's avatar
Rosemarie Carfagna
Apr 16, 2025

So vivid, so moving. Anyone who reads your essay will be invited to return to powerful memories of their own, especially memories of loss. But in returning to them, they may once again be found. Perfect for this Easter season. Thank you for what you’ve written.

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