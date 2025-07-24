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Allison Byxbe's avatar
Allison Byxbe
Jul 24, 2025

In a journaling group I’m part of this summer, we just discussed and journaled about clothing ourselves in compassion and used the metaphor of clothes to explore the richness of this idea. I just shared your piece with my group because it adds another layer to conversation. Really enjoyed reading about your experience!

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Matthias Michael Hoefler's avatar
Matthias Michael Hoefler
Jul 24, 2025

I enjoyed reading about this part of your journey. Never understood that about Jesus' garment being of one piece and extremely challenging to create, so thanks for that insight.

Reading from Kent, Ohio :)

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