Inkwell

Inkwell

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Juan José Correa's avatar
Juan José Correa
Apr 23, 2025

So true! I especially admit the fact that this machine mindset is creeping into us (me) silently and often unnoticedly. I have found myself even pondering the "usefulness" of spending time in deep fellowship with my Savior instead of doing something more "productive"—which is as ugly and shameful as it sounds—. But He Himself is beautiful. We were created for nothing less than pure, majestic beauty. All true beauty shines forth from Christ Himself, and it can lead us to Him. Let us behold Him through the arts until we are satisfied by His splendor.

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Grace Leuenberger's avatar
Grace Leuenberger
Apr 23, 2025

Such a great entry here. These lines are incredible: "Great literature does something to us we can barely understand or even imagine. As Lewis says, it sparks an 'enlargement of our being.' It opens up a landscape both within and without." I was drawn to minor in English in college for this very reason—not because it made me more employable or useful to society or even more impressive to those who prize a well-read person, but because it felt like a way to both get outside of myself and have a mirror held up as well. Some of my favorite memories and learning experiences took place in my English classes as we discussed the fictional trials and tumult of characters who only existed on the page. What you share here is why I still feel it is so important to read great literature.

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