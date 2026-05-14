Inkwell

Inkwell

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Vincent Shaw's avatar
Vincent Shaw
1dEdited

I think you're right that whatever is happening won't manifest in the old expected ways. The people I know who are reaching for vinyl and dumb phones and handwritten letters aren't performing nostalgia (and my much older generation never gave them up). They're correcting something they have, up until now, felt but hadn't recognised: frictionlessness isn't freedom, it's emptiness. And the correction always looks the same across generations: real voices, real faces, real stories. Which is why we long for something real in a world dominated by digital.

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rebecca!'s avatar
rebecca!
1d

beautiful as always, Madison! thank you for sharing your words with us <3

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