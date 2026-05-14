This Weekly Edition of Inkwell features Madison Zuñiga

I’LL ADMIT THAT I feel envy whenever I read about any historical revolution, even if those movements bore destructive fruit. There’s a more-significant-than-I-would-like-to-admit part of myself that would have loved to be a tripping hippie barefoot on the streets of San Francisco, or a young dissident student invited to a professor’s house for a strategic meeting.

I can’t help but romanticize the clandestine gatherings in Vienna coffee houses or New York apartments. I envy the physicality required by these revolutions. Real people, gathering in real spaces, sacrificing time and comfort to make something happen.

It’s just hard to feel real nowadays.

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA WAS STEEPED in the early taste of springtime when, on a slow and warm February morning, I finally read Joan Didion’s Slouching Towards Bethlehem. This was after years of nodding along intelligently, pretending I had already read it, pretending to know why this journalist was held in such reverence among my academic fellows.

While reading the titular essay of Didion’s renowned collection, I couldn’t ignore the clear echoes of then and now. I resonated with the Californian vignettes of the iconic Haight-Ashbury neighborhood in the similarly cold late spring of 1967, capturing the lives of the “children,” as she always called them, who began a revolution.

The center was not holding. This is how Didion begins. She writes about drifting adolescents who had sloughed off the past and the future. It was a time of apprehension and the children were unmoored, lost in the heady listlessness of San Francisco.

To investigate this phenomenon, Didion talks to these girls and boys, fifteen to sixteen years old. Sometimes a little older or younger. Kids are starving on the street, reads a Haight-Ashbury communiqué. Minds and bodies are being maimed as we watch, a scale model of Vietnam. These children centered their lives around the next high, around tabs of LSD, speed and smack, grass and hash. The essay ends with the devastating portraits of a little girl, whose young mother gets her stoned, and an unsupervised toddler, who starts a fire and burns his arm right through. If it happens, it happens. If it doesn’t, it doesn’t, one young man muses. Who cares. Nobody cares.

Near the end of the essay, Didion finally offers some analysis:

We were seeing the desperate attempt of a handful of pathetically unequipped children to create a community in a social vacuum. Once we had seen these children, we could no longer overlook the vacuum, no longer pretend that the society’s atomization could be reversed.

My heart sank when I read that line. The echo rung too clearly in my ears. If that was the case in 1967, where are we now in 2026? What would Didion write about today’s young people, without these pivotal neighborhoods to visit, without people gathering in-person, without real bodies to observe, faces to remember, off-hand comments to pen down? Where is our community now, in parallel circumstances—uncertain, polarized, and self-destructive?

IT SEEMS LIKE everyone’s favorite word to describe our society today is “siloed,” or maybe “algorithmic.” Our social isolation problem is no secret. Intellectual and legislative concern over polarization might be gaining traction, but it faces decades of division over fundamental values. And we don’t even need a reminder about how the digital landscape exacerbates all of this. Our society is so fractured.

The center is not holding, or there isn’t a center at all.

In the past year or two, the coolest people I know are the ones with a dumb phone, wire headphones, and CD players; who find all their clothes by digging through musty thrift shops. It turned into a trend and a meme, of course, as TikTokers and journalists alike predicted that 2026 would be the year of analog living and physical media.

Some people reject the notion that such aspirational lifestyles will stick, but when I walk into my local bookstore and library and coffee shops, I do let myself feel some hope at these rustlings of the real.

THIS PAST AUGUST, my boyfriend revived the young adults group at our Anglo-Catholic Church in Newport Beach. The vision for the group was to meet once a month, enjoy conversation over tacos or falafel, and read poetry around a fire pit. There had previously been a very small group, tight-knit but busy, which sputtered out. Our bishop and priest gave the blessing (and funding) to try again. The first meeting drew twenty-five young people. This group has only grown.

Many are students from universities across Orange County and Los Angeles. Several are young professionals. They are single, engaged, married, and divorced. I drive up from San Diego to attend. Most, including myself, are very new to Anglicanism or high church traditions at all. We ended up here at this church by word-of-mouth—friends bringing friends along. We like the incense, and the kneeling, the stained glass. The old ladies and the flocks of children. It’s both familiar and new.

As I spoke to these congregants, I found myself continually bewildered. You are like me, I would think. And you, and you also. It turned out that I was not the only young Christian in Southern California who craved mysticism, poetry, deep community, late-night chats around a fire, good books. Upon realizing that I was not alone, I swallowed a slice of humble pie and then simply felt like crying. Where had they been all my life?

When our group gathers on Sunday evenings, we read Gerard Manley Hopkins and C.S. Lewis, of course. Christina Rossetti made her first appearance last month. The poetry is good, real good. But what is best are the people across the fire, faces glowing gold. We end every night with Compline, candle-lit evening prayer, singing together in low tones.

THE NOTION OF A quiet Christian revival led by young people has been very much contested as of late, especially after the recent retraction of an optimistic poll on church attendance from YouGov. Just as Christians across the world began to be convinced of an unforeseen shift in Gen Z’s cultural tide, other sets of data have presented strong counterpoints, such as the predicted closures of thousands of American churches.

It’s unproductive to deny the reality of declining faith in the West. But it would also be foolish to ignore a real energy building among young people. It’s a hunger for meaning and truth, a desire for accountability, a deep search in defiance of digital shallows. Millennials and Gen Z are the first generations to be worse off economically than their parents. We’re living through blazing uncertainty and many of us didn’t grow up in the consistent care of a church congregation. My own family never attended a particular church for more than five years. Sometimes we attended five in five months. Our story is not unique.

Maybe we should be careful with the word “revival” and maybe whatever is happening won’t manifest in the old, expected ways, with increased membership or allegiance to denominations. It might appear different, because it is different. A young man in his twenties in Haight-Ashbury came to California because he believed it was the beginning of the end. Didion asked him what was supposed to happen. I don’t know, he responded. Something. Anything.

SOMETHING IS HAPPENING. Something’s always happening. Two-hundred-thousand hippies made their revolutionary mark on history in Haight-Ashbury. What about twenty-five young Christians in Newport Beach? People will continue to question whether young people really want to try living analog, or to go back to church. It’s fine to be skeptical, but maybe the negativity is unwise. Why would you not encourage objectively healthy, virtuous practices? It’s a worthwhile revolution, even if pursued stumbling and slouching.

The hippies were always eager to “turn on” another young person to their movement. They easily shared their drugs, their sex and rock-and-roll—even to frightening ends. The ramifications of their movement have played out over decades, but people are looking elsewhere now. The church has words and fellowship that will last much longer than a high.

Didion included a San Francisco psychiatrist’s evaluation of the hippies:

Anybody who thinks this is all about drugs has his head in a bag. It’s a social movement, quintessentially romantic, the kind that recurs in times of real social crisis. The themes are always the same. A return to innocence. The invocation of an earlier authority and control. The mysteries of the blood. An itch for the transcendental, for purification.

I think back to the golden faces around the fire, of the analog resurgence, of people craving ideas and books, in-person, incarnational. Humans seeking humans. It echoes.

What I take away from the psychiatrist is the truth that, as the creations of a Divine Creator, authority and structure are ingrained into us. God is our center, and when we reject Him, we are left in a vacuum, spinning.

My generation grew up being told that we could do anything, however we wanted, whenever we wanted. That was a lie, set against reality. Upon realizing the deception, we’re desperate for reality.

Christ is the realest human, the structure which we’ve lacked. “Live as people who are free,” St. Peter writes, “not using your freedom as a cover-up for evil, but living as servants of God.” What joy to be His servant, to find Him around a fire pit and in poetry, the true center towards which we can slouch.

Madison Zuñiga

Writer & Sculptor

Madison is the editor-in-chief of the Last Syllable literary journal, and studies fiction writing through Point Loma Nazarene University’s M.A. in Writing. She supports young writers from around the world with the nonprofit Write the World. Madison was also a 2025-2026 Christianity Today Young Storyteller’s Fellow. You can find more of her art at madisonzuniga.com and her writing at @sculptingwords on Substack.

📸 Photography by Elizabeth Sanders

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