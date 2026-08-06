Inkwell

Inkwell

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A. A. Kostas's avatar
A. A. Kostas
4d

Great essay! Think you may have the same Pieper quote twice by accident though?

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Anna Gallant's avatar
Anna Gallant
4d

This was so good! Will there be more parts to this series? This article did a great job of showing what the smaller/distorted Eros looks like. But I wanted more! 😄 What does the alternative/true form or Eros look like? How can it be shown, not just told?

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