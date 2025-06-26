Inkwell

Inkwell

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Stefanii L Morton's avatar
Stefanii L Morton
Jun 26, 2025

Thank you for this. I have instinctively recoiled against machines helping me write, even back to the days when Microsoft Clippy started to offer grammar suggestions along with spelling corrections. I thought it was just because I'm a writer and I take offense at a paperclip telling me how to say what I'm trying to say. But you gave words to my gut reactions: in writing, in storytelling, in creating, in life, the process (the why) is just as (sometimes more?) important than the final product. AI generated art may be more perfect, but it lacks the why.

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Griffin Gooch's avatar
Griffin Gooch
Jun 26, 2025

This is incredible! Absolutely love this.

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