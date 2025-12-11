This Weekly Edition of Inkwell features Brooke Anderson

ON OUR LAST NIGHT in Sweden, my husband Tony and I went for dinner at a small restaurant near our hotel. A sweet-faced waitress with a pixie cut took us through the seating area, which sat no more than 20 or 30, and put us in a booth near an older couple. In the dim candlelight, we noticed they were of a fragile age—both were mild, soft, and needy, like children once more.

After we settled, I ordered an apple cider, and Tony got a deep red wine, something French and old. I ordered monkfish with chard in a white, creamy wine sauce, and Tony got the duck. Mine was better by far, which made me happy, and I was fascinated with everyone nearby.

We took up a conversation with the older couple beside us as we ate. The man had a white thread poking out from his inner ear, indicating a hearing aid. The woman was so small and thin, I worried she might shatter into pieces. When we asked how long they’d been married, they both shook with laughter.

“Not married,” one or both said. Then she whispered to me, “His wife is dead, and my husband died two years ago.” She grabbed my hand just then, and I could feel how soft it was, like my grandma’s silky, cold hands. We let our hands rest like that on the cushion connecting our booths, mine cupping hers gently. Neither of us let go.

“My husband died,” she said again, and her eyes were glassy and blue, opened wide as if it had all just happened again. She reached for a wet spot near her eye, which she failed to remove with her napkin. “He died,” she said a third time. And then she began speaking in words and phrases I could not string together in a sensical way. Much like death: beyond comprehension.

Lightly, I thought of paying for their meal. What a surprise that would be, I thought. What a wonderful memory. But soon they were paying for themselves, and the old man had slipped into the booth next to her, helping to guide her card out of a vintage Prada coin purse.

Before leaving, they offered Tony a sip from their bottle of wine. After he swallowed, his eyes fell as far back into his head as they could go without getting lost. The sweet old man who was not the husband laughed, and then, with a force that surprised me, clapped Tony on the back.

Before getting up from the table, the woman placed both hands around the bowl of her wine glass, and brought the glass to her lips, gulping as if it were water. There was still that same little spot of wetness on her face as she tilted her head toward the ceiling.

When they were gone, the waitress came back to take our plates. “Do you know, it’s such a sad story,” she said to us after the old couple had left. “Two or three times a week, she comes and has that wine, only that wine. It was her husband’s favorite.” We all looked at each other and then at the table.

“How much is that bottle of wine?” I asked my husband once the waitress had left, looking at the glasses, still over halfway full.

“Probably a thousand dollars,” he said.

“A thousand?” I asked, incredulous, thinking again of the coin purse and the sleek, elegant Volvo waiting outside.

“Yep.”

Silence.

“It was her husband’s favorite.”

“I know.”

“Can you imagine if we had paid?”

“Seriously awkward.”



“Seriously.”

NINE YEARS AGO, my husband and I saw a movie called Babette’s Feast. In truth, we started it, found it dull, and turned the TV to something different. We found our way back to it sometime later when we were finally grown enough to “get it.”

The movie features a small Dutch town home to a devoted and austere Christian sect. The community was started by one man and carried on by his two daughters after his death. In the film, the two sisters are visited by a French chef named Babette who, fleeing the French Revolution, seeks safe harbor in their homes in exchange for service as a cook and maid.

The three women get along awkwardly at first; Babette is confounded by the complete lack of pleasure in the sisters’ lives, and the sisters are equally confounded by Babette’s ability to turn even bread and water into something delicious. When Babette learns that she has come into a good bit of money via the French lottery system, she decides to throw a feast to thank the sisters for welcoming her when she needed it most. Everyone in town is invited, even the most curmudgeonly peasants. The small group of Christians goes to the feast hoping to resist the temptation to love the food of Babette, who they now believe is influenced by sorcery.

But the lure of the food and the drink is too strong. The group is enraptured, both with the food and each other. Wine, turtle soup, quail, cheese, champagne, and more flow freely. The night ends with the forgiveness of old faults and the best speech on grace I’ve heard in my life. By relishing the food of someone they think is a pagan, they all become better Christians.

The next day, in the aftermath of the feast, one of the sisters discovers that Babette has spent her entire earnings on this one meal. What would be at least an entire year’s worth of money, approximately a quarter of a million dollars by today’s estimate, is gone. When the sister expresses her dismay, stating that now Babette will never be able to go back to France and will always be impoverished, the French cook smiles and responds, “An artist is never poor.”

AS A WRITER AND A CHEF, I can think of many different ways the story of Babette could have ended. Ways that are more practical, efficient, modern, and even humane. She could have seen her demotion to servitude as an opportunity for an enormous comeback. From Riches to Rags to Riches Again: A Memoir of the King’s Chef could have been the title of the book she wrote with her winnings, and I’d have read it.

Or Babette could have used her money to make the lives of the entire village better, becoming something of a humanitarian. Babette’s last meal could have just been decent, still the best the village had ever known, but with a bit of money left over for her to go home, buy a new house, and start a more comfortable, independent life. That would have been my personal choice, I think.

Instead, she embraces the life that she’s been given and does what she does best: she cooks. She cooks as if these poor, feeble, socially awkward people are true royalty and closes off all paths to her former way of living in the process. She refuses moderation—something every culture values except, maybe, the French.

And here’s the key: She does not downgrade her extravagant approach toward food simply because the world around her has changed. Life has humiliated Babette, but she doesn’t act like it. In fact, she cherishes what is in front of her by cooking her absolute best. Somehow, in our souls, we know that while this is the harder choice, it is also the most beautiful.

THE LIFE OF CHRIST is bookended by this kind of opulence in the midst of hardship. At his birth in a stable, Jesus is brought gold, frankincense, and myrrh; it is the most incredible baby shower of all time. Closer to his death, a woman washes his feet, caked in dirt, feces, and urine, with a bottle of perfume that would have cost around 60 grand today. Most of it dribbles over the floor and is lost. His disciples, trying to be sensible, proclaim her actions a waste. Imagine what this money could have done for the poor, they say. Jesus corrects them, calling the sacrifice what it is: beautiful.

Some things only find their true meaning outside the bounds of moderation, and Christmas is one of them. What fears we have about needing to be rich in order to be generous should be quelled with the arrival of Immanuel. It does not cost thousands to be lavish; in place of riches, Jesus gives himself as a child. Nothing is more naked, more vulnerable, or more precious than a newborn baby.

The offering we make to one another can still be beautiful even if it is very humble: a meal served on the family china, oxtail that’s been softening on the bone for hours, the cookie recipe Grandma brought over from Russia, a wine saved for just the right occasion, or a chicken basted in some good French butter. Every Christmas, I make Julia Child’s cassoulet, something that sounds fancy but is based on a bag of white beans I buy at the market for five dollars.

THE BEAUTY OF THAT OLD, lonely woman clinging to her thousand-dollar glass of wine was lost on me for a long time. The money could have gone to the poor, I moralized, to children coming out of brothels, starvation, and forced labor! Now I know the truth: that old widow had loved her husband. No price was too high to feel near him once more.

The Lord could have presented his life as anything at the Last Supper: a diamond, a field, a castle, a home, an ocean, a mountain, a thesis. Instead, he presents it as a meal, as something to be consumed, digested, and fully dissolved in the body of another. In a garden long ago, we were told that to be like God, we had to separate ourselves from him. A meal is a reversal of the deepest curse humanity has ever known.

Nearness is the greatest gift of all. When we set the table for Christmas, we invite our friends and family to feast on our love, to carry it inside them for a while. When we do, the words of that old Christmas hymn spring to life once more: “Long lay the world, in sin and error pining, / till He appeared and the soul felt its worth.”

Brooke Anderson

Cook & Writer

Brooke Anderson is a homemaker and private chef whose clientele has included the prime minister of England and some of LA’s finest recording artists. She lives with her husband in Los Angeles and cares for a fine batch of hummingbirds. You can read more of her work at The Homebody Ritual.

📸 Photography by Bethany Schrock of a feast with Brooke Anderson

