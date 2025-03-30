Inkwell

Inkwell

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Grace Claire Przywara's avatar
Grace Claire Przywara
Mar 31, 2025

"His welcome is lavish to the point of immoderacy; his hospitality so gratuitous it leaves me scarlet-cheeked, clutching my pearls at the scandal of it all."

This reminds me of someone's comment once that, if "prodigal" means "wasteful," wasn't the Father the most prodigal of all? Thank you for this. I laughed out loud. And it lined up perfectly with today's readings according to the the Catholic liturgy!

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Whitney Lane's avatar
Whitney Lane
Mar 30, 2025Edited

Can we please get an audio recording of this too? I heard it live at the event; I was crying laughing and then smiling through tears--she read just as as well as she writes y'all

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