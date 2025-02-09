Inkwell

Inkwell

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E. M. Freeman's avatar
E. M. Freeman
Feb 10, 2025

I felt the goodness of God in everything I see, inside me and outside. The lines between me and the other softened just enough to glimpse our unity. And in our unity, there can only be peace.

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Debi Hassler-Never Forsaken's avatar
Debi Hassler-Never Forsaken
Feb 9, 2025

So beautiful written. I can see and feel every word you write. It moved me deeply, and helped me adjust my own perspective on living with chronic illness. Looking forward to hearing more from you.

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