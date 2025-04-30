Inkwell

Inkwell

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Amelia Schutter's avatar
Amelia Schutter
Apr 30, 2025

As an Iowan who has lived in Europe and now is coming back to live in Iowa again, this was such an encouragement for me. I’ve been wrestling with contentment with the kind of beauty I behold…I grew an eye for noticing beauty all around when I was a student in Iowa, but have since then seen beauty that is really obvious and grand and rich with history. But beauty is still here in Iowa, and I’m asking God to help me see it again. And reading your article made me excited to be part of the creative community in the Midwest and proud of the art made here!

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Kaile Shilling's avatar
Kaile Shilling
Apr 30, 2025

This was a lovely reflection on the strange in-between identity of the Midwest. I grew up on the east coast, but my mother and grandmother grew up in Michigan, so visited often. The idea of intentionality really resonated as well. Your reflection made me wonder also about the fact that much of the Midwest was settled by Lutherans from Nordic countries, so the aesthetics of the simpler, slower, sparser, more intentional, more nature-based traditions blended well with the land that was similar to their home. It made me think how connected a faith tradition can be to the land, and how beautiful it can be when the two interweave.

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