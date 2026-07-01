We’re deep into the heart of the year and since the launch of Inkwell Locals, we have received a number of your excited questions. By far, the main one goes something like this: can you connect me with creative friends in my area?

So we did the next logical thing. We made a map to bring you all things Inkwell Locals, in partnership with Story St.

For context, Inkwell Locals are for writers, artists, and thinkers who believe the best creative work is found in community. We’re grateful for how the monthly course content, member-only online workshops and gatherings, and open essay calls have inspired you to practice craft in your Locals groups and on your own.

But for the many Inkwellians who don’t know other artists in their context, who maybe only have this kind of community online, we hope this new tool can connect you with creative friends in real life, in-person, in your area!

A concrete place for the myth to meet the map.



Story St. is now the home base for this new map to help you find others, event updates, and registration for your Local groups and for becoming a Friend of Inkwell (ever wanted to host an Inkwell Mixer? Become a Friend!).

We hope that having an open information center will be a flame to your spiritual and creative endeavors and the start of many new friendships.

Join us! Share the goodness! Find people in your area! Create new lore together! And don’t be afraid to become an inaugural beacon—a first dot on your corner of the map.

We’ll see you there.

— Elizabeth

on behalf of the Inkwell Team

P.S. We can already hear the follow up question: what about the rest of the global map? For now, we must start with the States, but soon (hopefully very soon!) our map will be growing.

THE MYTH ON THE MAP

You’re Invited to an Inkwell Summer

Our last Happy Hour was such a good time, that we decided we’re going to keep them rolling throughout the summer! Come join Inkwellians from all over to write together and hear from some of the talented creators on our team and within the Inkwell universe. See you on July 17th for the next one! More details to come in the Members chat.

And thank you to all 60+ of you who joined us in June and to Joshua Luke Smith for hosting. We spy some familiar faces 👀 Elizabeth, Conor Sweetman, Alexis Leigh Ragan, Christian Corporate Girl, Josh Nadeau, Grace Leuenberger, Lily Journey, Coby Dolloff, Sandrina de Klerk,

The World in Our Words: An Interview with Andrew Peterson

Enjoy this conversation between Joshua Luke Smith and Andrew Peterson in our next installment of The World in Our Words…