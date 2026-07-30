Inkwell

Inkwell

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Inkwell
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What's a poem, novel, or song that has carried you through loneliness? What words are in your hoard?

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Bailey Gillespie's avatar
Bailey Gillespie
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Sarah, this was beautiful. The Trader Joe's imagery is perfect and drops you right into the story (was just there buying a small jar of olive oil the other day!).

I was single/unmarried until 36, and unrequited love was the primary recurring theme. My longing to be held and wanted was so heavy it viscerally hurt. Since getting married two years ago, I've continued to be surprised at how my longings have not gone away; they've changed form. I still have "all the time in the world," as O'Donohue says, having no children, no home or backyard to tend to (we live in a tiny apartment without space for a dining table). I now carry my husband's longings for these things as well as my own.

Your reflections on excess feeling like lack were so true. Earlier this summer, I also left my job for health reasons and have asked God repeatedly: "What do you want me to do with all this time?" Liminal, in-between spaces can feel so delicious, as well as indulgent and scary (even when you know God is holding you). Anyway, thanks for sharing your heart with us and your literary gift! <3

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