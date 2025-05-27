Inkwell

Inkwell

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Abigail's avatar
Abigail
May 27, 2025

Every time we move, I feel how challenging it is to get the social machine moving again. Inertia is powerful, but it can make life easy and mindless. Finding your people in a new city takes intention. I frequently feel pesky. Perhaps being a bit of a nuisance is what it takes to insert ourselves into the already established rhythms of others? It is easier in transient cities, where other newbies are also looking for people with whom to spend the holidays. In order to make friends, you have to reach out far more than is comfortable. I probably wouldn't do it for myself, but with children in tow, I grit my teeth and swap numbers with other parents like someone is paying me to bulk up my contacts. With practice though, we can normalize almost anything.

Reply
Share
Charles Keortge's avatar
Charles Keortge
May 27, 2025

Thank you Peter. At the age of 85 I reflect on many things. I have a foto of my wife and me standing out side of the KiIns, the home of c s lewis. It always reminds me of his custom of taking a hour at the start of every day to write letters to many, including children. It spurs me to communicate.. blessings, chuck keortge

Reply
Share
18 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Christianity Today · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture