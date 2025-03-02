Inkwell

Inkwell

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Maribeth Barber Albritton's avatar
Maribeth Barber Albritton
Mar 3, 2025

"Ah, look, it's Himself." I don't think I'll ever be able to approach the Lord's table again without thinking of this!

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Chuck kendrick's avatar
Chuck kendrick
Mar 2, 2025

Thank you. What I see in your comments is the beauty found not in strengthening or building one's faith, but in discovering the source of faith right there with you all along. Faith knows how to grow; you made a great garden.

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