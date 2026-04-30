This Weekly Edition of Inkwell features Alec Siek

“HERE’S WHAT FASCINATES ME about the church,” he said as he brought the cigarette back up towards his mouth. He inhaled and paused, “all of the rituals.” The words came from the back of his throat alongside the smoke. They lingered in the air. We both stood in silence for a moment, enjoying the embers and the evening chill.

Will and I hardly find time to meet up anymore, but when we do, our nights usually end like this: standing outside of a bar and talking about God. For years, we’ve taken opportunities to relish in the beautiful irony of our friendship: the staunch atheist and his Christian friend.

Desperate to keep steering the conversation in this direction, I nodded slowly. “There’s something so real about them, isn’t there?” I asked, unsure exactly what I was referencing. That didn’t seem to matter.

“Yes”, he paused again as his eyes blossomed, “I imagine they feel quite nice.”

For the entire time I’ve known him, Will has always talked like this, polished in phrasing yet unrestrained in tone. It was almost like he was yelling the words at me in the quietest way possible. I chuckled at both my friend’s mannerisms and the way his statement made me feel. At that point, the cigarettes had gone out, and it was getting late, so we took that as our sign to go our separate ways, parting with a promise that “we would do this again soon.”

EXPLAINING THE SIGNIFICANCE of that moment from a few weeks ago requires an understanding about the shifting dynamic of my relationship with Will. Years ago, he would have taken any mention of God as a green light to discuss any one of his reasons for believing that all religion, let alone Christianity, was a sham. On multiple occasions, Will has let me know that I’m wasting my time and my potential by choosing to believe that God is real. Despite the gulf of difference that exists between us, our friendship has endured.

But about two years ago, during another one of our routine, yet sparse, face-to-face meetings, I began to notice something different about my friend. He had recently moved back to our hometown following a brief tenure out West. The person he was before he left—brimming with excitement at the thought of leaving the confines of a city and people stained by evangelical arrogance—had all but disappeared. To this day, I’m not entirely sure what he found out there, but I know it wasn’t what he was looking for.

Exiting the pub that we had closed down during our catch-up that night, Will asked me if I was going to church on Sunday. I told him I was, gave him the name of my church, and invited him to join me. He told me that he might, said goodbye in a hurry, and got in his car. Will never joined me at church. I texted him a few more times in the coming weeks, inviting him to tag along, but he never did. Still, every time we see each other, we find ourselves talking about God. Instead of arguing with me or even asking me questions about my faith, he now tends to tell me something about the church that he finds compelling.

Honestly, I don’t interpret his interest as evidence that he’s opening up to belief in God. He hasn’t rationalized his way toward faith yet, but it slowly seems he’s starting to feel his way towards the church. While he fundamentally disagrees with most of the tenets of my faith, something greater than reason seems to convince him that church rituals must feel nice. That type of dissonance between intellect and feeling is powerful. When it becomes collective, it has the ability to fan the flame of faith within our culture.

THIS MOST RECENT MEET-UP with Will took place in an Irish-themed pub. On the wall beside our table were pictures of famous Irish writers, like W.B. Yeats and James Joyce. As we swapped stories and laughed, I couldn’t help but think of these men and their work. I’ve never read anything in my life as disorienting as James Joyce’s Ulysses.

As a concept, the novel seems straightforward enough, retelling The Odyssey through the comings and goings of an ordinary man in early 1900’s Dublin. If you’ve ever read Ulysses, though, you’ll know that what starts out as a seemingly straightforward novel devolves into a genre-bending, beautiful mess. If you’re able to wade through it, you’ll be greeted with one of the most compelling characters in all of modern literature, Leopold Bloom, who acts as Joyce’s stand-in for Odysseus, The Odyssey’s epic hero.

Bloom is the quintessential modern man, stoic on the surface, with a web of complex relationships and problems hiding underneath. But one fact about him is clear: Leopold Bloom cannot evade the presence of the church—becoming one of the most ironic and humanizing threads of the entire novel. While he’s a secular, agnostic Jewish man, Bloom maintains a genuine fascination with the church and its textured religious practices throughout the entirety of Ulysses.

There’s a moment towards the beginning of the novel where we find Bloom wandering around the city somewhat aimlessly. After following his choppy internal monologue for several pages, the tone of the entire novel thus far is interrupted when he approaches a church and decides to step inside. This is what his thoughts reveal to the reader:

“The cold smell of sacred stone called him. He trod the worn steps, pushed the swingdoor and entered softly by the rere.”

Something about the church and its practices doesn’t necessarily provoke his mind; it entices his senses. Leopold Bloom doesn’t step into a church because he’s curious about God; he does so because the smell of something sacred invites him in. It’s that smell of the stone that entices Bloom, and it’s the visceral feeling of rituals that entices Will. Ultimately, it seems that something about the church invites them to participate in a way that feels different—with their humanity.

AS HUMANS, WE NEED MORE than cognitive triggers; we need embodied experience. Our culture is prone to experience the world around us in a way that touches only our brains, but not our physical bodies. As I take a deeper look at the world around me, I’m finding that there are people like Will and Leopold Bloom everywhere; people longing for something real to entice their senses. We need to see and feel the world around us in a personal way, to literally feel the weight of our day-to-day lives.

It’s no surprise then that the church, an institution rich in tradition and texture, is showing signs of renewed cultural relevance. The church not only provides us with ways of thinking, passed down for thousands of years, but it also offers a way of living that connects us to the core of our collective humanity by appealing to our senses.

For centuries, the church has worshiped by singing together, fellowshipped by eating together, and often prayed through kneeling together. Though much could be written about the decline of sensory experience in the modern church, it would be hard to find a congregation today not practicing their faith in a way that helps bridge the gap between mind and body. That’s because, at its core, the church is a group of people seeking to love God not only with their minds, but with their hearts and souls as well, their entire beings.

This framework for human flourishing permeates the pages of Scripture and can be found in one of the most iconic encounters between the resurrected Christ and His disciples. When Jesus appears to Thomas following His resurrection, He doesn’t rebuke him for longing to see the nail marks on His hands or to feel the wound on His side. Instead, Jesus says to him, “Put your finger here; see my hands. Reach out your hand and put it into my side. Stop doubting and believe.” For Thomas, there’s a clear connection between sensory experience and doubt, between feeling and belief.

We so quickly latch on to the conclusion that Thomas’s interaction with Jesus here is simply about the importance of believing without seeing, that we miss this all-important notion that the resurrection is surely meant to be a physical experience. Or, to push further, God’s love for the world is something to be experienced through our senses as much as it is to be known in our minds.

In a culture full of people like Thomas, desperate for what is real, the church stands distinct from any other institution because of its ability to extend invitations like this one, to see and to feel the evidence of a redeemed life. Faith demonstrated through embodied experience—this is the power of the church in a culture marked by experiential disillusionment.

ON THE NIGHT BEFORE HIS DEATH, Jesus invited his closest friends to partake in a feast; to eat bread in remembrance of his broken body and to take from the cup in remembrance of his spilled blood. That invitation was given approximately two thousand years ago, and the church has yet to stop responding to it. Week after week, congregations don’t merely agree intellectually that Jesus’s body was beaten for them and that his blood was shed for sin; they taste it. Maybe, just maybe, the Lord Jesus invited us to remember Him in this way because he understood, better than any of us could, that our bodies are more than our minds.

As a culture, we’re waking up to this truth from the ground up. My prayer for my friend Will is that his craving for something that feels real and palpable leads him to the church. But is the church ready to receive someone like him, eager to feel but hesitant to believe? Can we put aside our desire for instant theological agreement to allow for God’s kindness to permeate a seeker’s senses?

When the next time comes for the cigarettes to turn to ash, will he see that the church has the ability to make his humanity feel as real as the smoke caught in his throat? If we uphold the tangible sweetness and beauty of our redemption in Christ, he just might.

Alec Siek

Writer & Photographer

Alec Siek is a writer and photographer who enjoys exploring the intersection of faith, beauty, and mystery. More of his work can be found on his Instagram page, @unveiled.eyes. He lives in Knoxville, Tennessee.

📸 Photography by Elizabeth Sanders

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