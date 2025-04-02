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Lewis Jenkins's avatar
Lewis Jenkins
Apr 2, 2025

I was raised by engineers, and I programmed computers for decades. Yes, the old and new testaments fit together as if they were written by one gigantic mind. The Bible is its own best interpreter, as the saying goes. It is full of paradoxes which do resolve as we study it, ask God questions (James 1:5), and expect answers. Sometimes they come instantly. Sometimes decades later. What a great Author to write such a complete and intriguing text book / user manual.

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Melanie Bettinelli's avatar
Melanie Bettinelli
Apr 2, 2025

Fifteen years ago I had a similar moment while waiting for a c-section which had been delayed because the OR was needed for an emergency surgery. My husband and I started reading the liturgy of the hours and it spoke so deeply into the precise moment. I had been so full of anxiety and fear in the days leading up to the scheduled surgery. My heart is ready, O Lord, my heart is ready. It was exactly the words my heart needed and I was filled with a profound peace. All through that surgery I prayed while I was strapped to the table, arms outstretched like I was on a cross. And I knew I was not alone.

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