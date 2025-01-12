Inkwell

Inkwell

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Scott Cairns's avatar
Scott Cairns
Jan 12, 2025

I love this—elegant, compelling, and frankly brilliant. I will watch for her work henceforth.

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Susan Spear's avatar
Susan Spear
Jan 12, 2025

A well-written essay by a young woman of deep faith. Thank you for introducing me to Brian Doyle.

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