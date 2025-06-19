Inkwell

Inkwell

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Leighton Kennedy's avatar
Leighton Kennedy
Jun 19, 2025

Imagining my favorite third place coffee shop (Americano lounge!) in Nashville and mentally planning to go there asap. Poignant and well-written, we need more of this!

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William Collen's avatar
William Collen
Jun 19, 2025

Well put! One of my favorite things about my church is how everyone hangs around after the formal worship is over. It's almost as if the third space you mention — where we can finally meet with God — spills out, overabundantly, into the lives of the people and informs their activities and conversation. The "third space" ethos can then be taken into the first and second spaces, cultivating a culture of love and depth and connectedness.

Won't be able to meet in NYC but I wish you all a good time, and I hope eventually one of these Inkwell gatherings will make its way into Omaha, Nebraska!

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