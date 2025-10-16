Inkwell

Inkwell

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Wesley Vander Lugt's avatar
Wesley Vander Lugt
Oct 16

I love this, and it reminds me as well of what Virginia Woolf called "street haunting." In Woolf’s essay by that title, it’s winter in London and she heads out into the shadowed streets under the guise of buying a lead pencil. In reality, she craves an expansion of the self, an encounter with the world where “everything seems accidentally but miraculously sprinkled with beauty.” She finds that "to walk alone in the London is the greatest rest." Thanks again for your beautiful reflection.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Sally Brower's avatar
Sally Brower
Oct 16

Your words will linger with me - you have opened a window in my sheltered life.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
10 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Christianity Today
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture