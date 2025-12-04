This Weekly Edition of Inkwell features Parker Mindel

“In those days nobody knew that he was a boy who belonged to a story. In those days he did not know it himself.” —Wendell Berry, Marce Catlett: The Force of a Story

AS FAR AS I’M CONCERNED, there are only two truly great Kentuckian storytellers: Wendell Berry and my great-grandmother.

Listening to stories from my elders was a major part of my upbringing and now, as an adult, I believe that Kentucky stories are distinct. They are not just retellings of fond memories—they are parables.

Like the parables recorded in the Gospels, these generational stories have a cadence, a rhythm, and a punchline. They are full of characters whose moral underpinnings (or lack thereof) are meant to provoke reflection. They not only describe and lament the world as it was, but they also hope for the world as it ought to be: always returning to an integrated life with God, one another, and the land from which we hail.

MY GREAT-GRANDMOTHER BARD was a 4-foot-9-inch pious firecracker of a woman. We had a special relationship, especially for two people with an age gap of over 75 years. Grandma Bard, as I called her, was born on a family homestead in Butler County in the 1920s. By the time I knew her, she was the matriarch of our sprawling four-generation family, adored by all.

Almost every time I saw Grandma Bard, she would tell me stories about growing up on the farm and how nobody in Butler County felt the Great Depression because they provided everything they needed for themselves. She would tell me about walking a mile to church through the snow, about her one-room schoolhouse. She told me stories about being the first single woman in her family lineage to move to the city to pursue work, and about meeting my great-grandfather in a cigarette factory after the war. Her stories were mythic and aplenty.

But I did not come to fully appreciate Grandma Bard’s tales until I moved to California and started reading Wendell Berry—a Kentuckian novelist, farmer, intellectual, and ecologist. Berry’s work was like a literary hearth, providing warmth and light and a sense of home. To me, he was a kind of sage who called my place and my people a gift from God. Yet in true Kentucky storytelling fashion, Berry’s work is also full of grief—he, too, mourns the loss of community and of the localized, interdependent world he was born into.

WHEN I THINK OF CHRISTMAS, it is impossible to wander in my imagination long before I land in my Nana’s house on a cold Kentucky day. Year after year of cozy sitting rooms with large windows peering out into the white forest, slow-cooked ham, plenty of dessert, board games in the keeping room, and of course stories about life on the farm from the guest of honor—Grandma Bard. At the end of the night, long after the sun was down, cars were packed up and we each drove back home, full and satisfied.

But one Christmas a few years back was fundamentally different. I was in college, back in Louisville from California for less than a week. On Christmas morning, I drove to Grandma Bard’s house full of anxiety. I rushed in through the same side door as I always did and took a beeline to the master bedroom, where a hospice bed had lay the night before. Now it was gone.

I cried to God. How could she die before dawn on Christmas morning? It felt like some sort of twisted divine irony. Christmases in my family were too special for it to happen like this. The Christian life is filled with both moments of gift and of grief. But what happens when grief strikes in a moment that was supposed to be a gift? What is one to do when grief knocks at the door on Christmas morning?

IN HANNAH COULTER, Wendell Berry’s only novel to feature a female protagonist, there’s a Christmas morning scene set in the 1940s. I’ve always felt a particular affinity to the fictional matriarch, Hannah Coulter, as she was born in the same region and decade as my great-grandma Bard.

When Hannah is a young adult, the Port William community gathers for Christmas as the Second World War is brewing across the ocean, which will soon take the life of Hannah’s first husband. The old matriarchs and patriarchs and the children come together at the Catletts’ home. Hannah processes the gift of family, both blood and found, and grieves the looming war, imagining a similar holy tension in the Christmas story:

Each of us knew that the others were dealing nearly all the time with the thought of the war… Maybe we were thinking too of the sky opening over the shepherds who were abiding in the field, keeping watch over their flocks, and the light of Heaven falling over them, and the angel announcing peace. I was thinking of that, and also of the sufferers in the Bethlehem stable, as I never had before.

Grief hangs in the air like mist, but the Port William membership gathers nonetheless. The war is a chaotic force tearing through the world and ripping communities apart, but the Christmas story holds the family together.

HANNAH, REMEMBERING that Christmas in the final years of her life, also reminisces on the only Christmas with her first husband before he was taken to the war and never returned home: “And so we were all there.”

One month prior to Grandma Bard’s passing, my family had gathered for Thanksgiving. We stood in the kitchen, held hands, and prayed. We all knew that Grandma was nearing the end of her life. We just hadn’t imagined that we would be together again in a funeral home six weeks later. And so we were all there.

When I think back to the stories that Grandma Bard used to tell, I know they belong to me. Now in my mid-20s, my soul is starting to feel at home, even thousands of miles away in California, inside those stories about the rural piece of land where Grandma was born exactly 100 years ago. Though she is no longer around to tell and retell tales from the farm, a sense of shared identity and purpose emerges whenever my imagination wanders to Butler County. “Your living life… has a shape, and the shape of it includes the past,” Berry writes in Hannah Coulter. “The absent and the dead are in it. And the living are in it.”

The past communes with the present as we march forward in time.

AS WENDELL BERRY himself nears the end of his life, this is perhaps the most important lesson that he intends to pass on to his readers. In fall 2025, Berry, now in his 90s, published Marce Catlett, widely regarded as his last novel. Yet, he looks forward to the future, urging his readers to carry the story and to let the story carry them: “[The Story] is still a passage through the dark, revealed to its followers only by a love for those they follow, for one another, and by the daylight as it comes.”

Berry recognizes the clear connection between localized, familial stories and the larger, cosmic human story of creation, fall, and redemption. In Marce Catlett, the protagonist remembers his grandfather’s story that gave shape to his life, and the narrator quips: “It was the old story, he said, as old as the Bible, of people with too much wealth, too much power, and too little conscience.” Hannah Coulter, too, on Christmas, follows her imagination to the “sky opening over the shepherds… and the light of Heaven falling over them, and the angel announcing peace.”

Time moves forward. Communities fall apart. Loved ones pass away. Still, through the force of a story, we are bound together with the families and communities that have come before us.

The Christmas story itself becomes a shared signpost of corporal communion with all those who have known and believed the story of a baby born in a manger, God in flesh, wailing on a bed of hay to two young parents likely oscillating between fear and trust. As Mary and Joseph looked up at the stars with their new baby boy, I wonder if their imaginations also wandered to a story that had been passed down to them. Did the stars in the open sky remind them of the story where Yahweh made a promise to their forefather Abraham under the same constellations?

Around that sacred manger, a far cry from the warm Kentucky hearths of my Christmases, did Mary and Joseph have any idea that the fulfilment of God’s promise lay swaddled before them—the Alpha and Omega, the beginning and end of the story, the Logos himself?

In that moment, did Mary and Joseph see themselves as part of a larger story? Do I? The story carries us all. And we all, together, carry the story. Gift and grief were there together in that place. By the grace of God, they are there together in mine.

