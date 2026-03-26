Inkwell

Inkwell

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Josh Nadeau's avatar
Josh Nadeau
21h

love it.

imagine thinking you could fast track growth

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Paola Barrera's avatar
Paola Barrera
18hEdited

“When something takes time, it is perceived as a failure.” This. Straight to my heart. And such an accurate read of how we perceive reality.

Such a thoughtful, beautifully human piece; thank you Jen and InkWell!

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