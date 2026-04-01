The World in Our Words

The World in Our Words is an invitation to live poetically, to pursue an attentive and intentional life and recognize the power and beauty of the words we carry, reclaiming our voice as an instrument of creation.

In many ways this course is the accumulation of a decades pilgrimage, my own movement from distraction and displacement towards a sense of belonging in the world. It is a bouquet of the practices I have collected, all which have helped my creative expression flourish and led me back into the centre of my life. It is a curation of some of the most formative conversations I’ve had with friends, writers, and artists who have pursued this path before me.

Each month I’ll share a reflection on one of our themes, offering a few diagnostic questions and creative expressions to help you embrace, as well as integrate, all we’re exploring.

Every six weeks, you’ll hear from one of our guests in a long form interview that serves to inspire and equip us as we journey on.

In this introduction, we’re distilling a word down to its essence—exploring its intricacy and ability to rearrange the air.

Journey with me,

Joshua Luke Smith