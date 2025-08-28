Inkwell

Inkwell

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Elizabeth Genovise's avatar
Elizabeth Genovise
Aug 28, 2025

To everyone who has posted comments here: I just want to thank you from the bottom of my heart for your words, which I only just saw this afternoon. This essay was my first foray into nonfiction (I typically only write literary fiction). Working with these men was one of the most humbling and inspiring experiences of my life. I ended up putting all of their names on the Acknowledgements page for my first novel. I wanted to find a way to honor them. It wasn't enough.

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K Fisher's avatar
K Fisher
Aug 28, 2025

This whole article was profound in ways that will take multiple readings to absorb. Thank you for the transparency and the sensitivity for each of your students.

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