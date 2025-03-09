Inkwell

Inkwell

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Katherine Harms's avatar
Katherine Harms
Mar 9, 2025

I have always enjoyed poetry, but while reading this essay, I realized that I had neither understood nor appreciated it properly. Another reminder that a good grade in a high school literature class is far from a certificate of competence.

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Joan
Mar 10, 2025

A wonderful essay on some of my favorite poets. As poets, we are always striving to leave our mark on the world that would amount to thoughts not seen elsewhere. And failures can only mean that we did that, but we didn't know it at the time.

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