Inkwell

Inkwell

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Deborah T. Hewitt's avatar
Deborah T. Hewitt
1d

This is one of the most powerful essays explaining raw honest grief I think I have ever read. Thank you for this Blake. And I am truly sorry for the precious loss of your cousin. For the agony of being left behind. This is exactly how it feels. ox

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Kayla Norris's avatar
Kayla Norris
1d

"And God remained, somehow, good."

Wow.

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