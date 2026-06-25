Featuring Blake Petteway in The Agony & Ecstasy of the Artist series.

THE LAST TIME I watched my cousin draw breath into his lungs, he was converting it to song.

My family was surprised by Jordan’s sudden late-career interest in high school choir. He had always presented himself rather quietly, a fact that concerned us throughout his teenage years when he arrived at Christmas gatherings boasting long, dyed hair and wearing all black.

But that night, we were otherwise delighted to see him puckered in his black suit, belting out Michael Bublé’s “Feeling Good.” He even had some strut and swagger. There was a big ole voice behind that dense dam of silence. The next time I saw Jordan, he was snug in a casket, all the life ejected from his body, all the breath snatched away.

As with any bad news, I remember every detail of receiving it. I was a residential employee at a Christian summer camp located in the shadow of Appalachia’s broad shoulders. Alone in my room, evening beams scalding my bunk behind the despondent quiet of the woods, my sister said with a dejected matter-of-factness, “Jordan’s no longer alive.”

That day, I learned how we humans speak of death in code. How we talk around it.

Unsure of what to do with such a sudden scorch of grief, I hustled off into the woods like a cat, as if to die myself. And (let this be my sorry confession) I also logged a run on Nike Run Plus. If you were to examine the course, you would find a long pause after only half a mile. There, in the middle of a rugged campsite, I collapsed and wept harder than I believed possible. I wailed, “Why, God?” over and over.

I stained the earth with snot and hysteria. These tiny, bitter repetitions led to bigger, aching questions: Why does suffering exist? Why do we have so little language to describe pain? In what fair world does a high school senior blow a tire on his truck and skid into a tree? I remember thinking that not even the mountains, with their burly backs and biceps, could bench a weight like this.

Once I had aired things out with God, I awakened into a dense landscape of insulting beauty. Golden hour was downright gorgeous that evening. Hundreds of trees sliced the sun into pillowed loaves and slender fishes. My tiny act of lament had already multiplied into baskets full of trust and fear.

Wiping my eyes of sweat and salt, I realized I was only a few steps away from a memorial stone dedicated to a former camper. This being my running trail, I had seen it before but had never noticed it. Etched on the stone was Isaiah 41:10: “Fear not, for I am with you; be not dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you, yes, I will help you, I will uphold you with My righteous right hand” (NKJV).

It’s amazing what words will flit your way in a moment of need. I later found out that the student to whom the memorial belonged had passed (here I go with the code again) in a car accident on his drive home from camp. He was also eighteen.

OUR LANGUAGE AROUND DEATH matters. By this, I mean our habit of not speaking about it directly, the very sorry way we cheapen death by circumnavigating it with old words and old images.

When Jordan died, I found it unhelpful to imagine he was up there playing baseball on the big golden diamond or skidding doughnuts in a Mustang, or whatever fantasy we make of heaven to smooth over the fact of his absence. As if these sentiments could fill the room that fell deaf as we ate chicken and rice leftovers the night before his funeral. As if they could unstamp the memory of his breathless body, sucked of song and swagger.

And I wondered why we do this, when, in fact, Scripture has offered Christians a powerful dialect for suffering. When we have a faith that suggests suffering is the whole rip of it, a Lord whose ugly, stretching scars say, “Yeah man, I understand.”

In just the psalter alone, modern readers are gifted a rolodex of poetry that expresses doubt, complaint, and personal lament. The great riddle is that these verses, which verbalize frustrations, questions, and insults aimed at God, are ironically inspired by the same God. This not only gives our grief permission to surface but also makes room for its validation. And what comfort this was to me in those woods: to know God was not upset with my snot. Rather, he was outstretching a tissue to me with a strong right hand.

W. H. AUDEN SAYS in his own elegy for W. B. Yeats, “Poetry makes nothing happen,” which on first iteration feels like the same-old nihilistic angst of tortured writers. But on second investigation, it begs to be read in the active sense: Poetry makes nothing happen.

Poetry causes the nothing to occur. Poetry strikes a spark from an absent flint. “It survives / in the valley of its making . . . it survives, / A way of happening, a mouth.” It creates ex nihilo, out of nothing. The poet’s eloquence and precision are the humble meal that, in the hands of the Rabbi, nourishes thousands.

This is how we tell of God rightly: by making poems out of our slop and our small.

WHEN I FLEW HOME from camp, it was the eve of Jordan’s funeral. That night, with cicada song clogging up the sky, my family and I took a walk around the public park behind my house. What small mercy for the clouded mind to walk. The evening stretched its long elastic; leaves and branches anchored down the sun. Was peace ever coming?

By coincidence that night, the park was hosting a BMX meet. Dozens of kids slashed through the dusty slopes possessing a kind of bravado I could only dream of. I mean, it looked effortless—their slender figures pitching past the berm, bike bearing clacking like maracas, arms and legs pumping like pistons at the final push. The musicality of their bodies, the confidence of their solo performance: it reminded me, as everything then seemed to, of Jordan.

As we watched several heats in awe, my sister remarked that the racers who hucked out to a promising start seemed to always crash across the finish line first. “It feels unfair,” I agreed, “for the race to hinge on one condition.”

It did feel unfair. Of all the cousins, the youngest had crossed the finish first. A mechanical flaw, an empty lane, a solo accident. No brilliant word of comfort had been conferred from heaven yet to alter that reality.

Then, after a while, we simply watched the races. I will always remember the strange balm of peace that accompanied watching those tiny skilled racers dance around the course. Here, I formally thank them for their offering, for their artistry that gave my grief vocabulary.

Cicadas flared on. And God remained, somehow, good.

ON THE DAY of the funeral, the Fort White High School choir was invited to perform a hymn in memory of Jordan. Their manner of walking onto the stage was somehow pastoral and melancholic, the sad longing of cattle with those little white egrets on their backs. They were clad in black, carrying a fluttered thing of hope into the room, choosing to briefly offer themselves and their gifts to help lug the load of our collective grief.

I remember one boy in particular, a friend of Jordan’s, who I kept my eyes on the whole time: hair combed and shimmering with gel, buttons clasped, shirt ironed, standing stiff and remembering to bend his knees. But on his face was a red, ineffable agony. After all, who prepares for moments such as this, executing tight harmonies at a classmate’s funeral?

The expression will stay stamped on my mind: His face reproducing the confusion in us all, its contortion between courage and conviction. Then, like the rock Moses struck in haste, shattering to tears. I think of it often—the wonderful, provisional nature of his breaking.

GRIEF, LIKE THE CREATIVE ACT, is an unceasingly dynamic thing. Some days, I’m stout with hope. Other days, I drink up all the vinegar. Some days, I need to pen my own specific worlds of phrase. Other days, I need the offerings of grieving choir boys.

I need to be sitting in that pew, absorbing the collision of parts, the harmonic crash, the resounding chorus spilling from the boy’s walloped face: It is well. I need me, joining in, believing and not believing this poem of a song, but proud of this boy I have never spoken to: It is well.

I need all of us together, lips forming the simple pledge, our song spun out of breath: It is well with my soul.

📓 This essay was the 1st place winner of Inkwell’s first writer’s competition. Congratulations, Blake!

Blake Petteway

Writer & Outreach Coordinator

Blake Petteway is a poet and nonfiction writer originally from High Springs, FL, but now living in Los Angeles, CA. His work has been previously published in Ekstasis Magazine and is forthcoming in Vessels of Light and Bad Clown Books. As the Outreach Coordinator at a small church plant in LA, he is passionate about seeing the Church practice sustainable care for individuals in global cities through compassion ministry and creative pursuits.

📸 Photography by Dean Hinnant

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