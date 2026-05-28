Inkwell

Inkwell

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No Lasting City's avatar
No Lasting City
1dEdited

Thank you for sharing, Kara. I appreciate your perspective. I’m right there with you…. It’s heartbreaking and frustrating and identity changing. But yes, we need the church and the church needs us.

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DT Johnson's avatar
DT Johnson
1d

Thanks for sharing this. So sorry for your fight with infertility.

I think what you're saying about hospitality is really important and I love how you framed hospitality in embodied language. While embodied hospitality deserves primacy, how do you think Christian hospitality gets worked out in disembodied presence? Eg. Something like substack or other online mediums? How do you see the limits and dynamics of that being practiced?

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