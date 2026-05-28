Featuring Kara Bettis Carvalho in The Church is Back in Style? series.

TWO AND A HALF YEARS AGO, I sat in a doctor’s office while an ultrasound technician waved her wand over my abdomen to evaluate the status of my eight-week pregnancy. She attempted to keep a neutral expression, but my heart sank as she hung up the wand and fetched the doctor.

My pregnancy was not developing, the doctor reported. The embryo was measuring at five weeks when it should have been measuring at eight. Too early to hear a heartbeat. The office scheduled me to come back a week later to see if anything had changed; maybe I had miscalculated the pregnancy timeline. But when I returned, nothing had changed. I chose to wait out the inevitable at home, for two weeks floating in an in-between state of pregnant yet not-pregnant.

Why did my body reject what it was supposed to protect? Why did it fail to care for the very thing it was designed to nurture? I have asked this question every month for more than two years. No more miscarriages, but also no more pregnancies. Rejection after rejection. My own body working against itself. No matter how I attempted to push it to health through pills, diet, or exercise, it simply did not want to house, grow, protect, or nurture.

I’VE COME TO consider the experience of pregnancy as a form of hospitality: A sperm and egg meet under timely conditions and a zygote is mysteriously formed, morphing quickly into an embryo. This microscopic embryo then travels into its mother’s womb, searching for a place to root itself until it is welcomed, and spends the next nine months housed in the warm protection and plentiful nutrients of its mother before bursting out of the womb into the world. Sylvia Plath poetically describes:

Love set you going like a fat gold watch.

The midwife slapped your footsoles, and your bald cry

Took its place among the elements.

Women are biologically wired for this process, and yet some of us dread or cannot fathom the experience of being chained down as a food supply or a diaper changer. Others of us have had a burning and innate desire for motherhood since our early childhood days. But what about those whose bodies are not hospitable—when it cannot support another life? When it remains hollow instead of a home?

Matthew Lee Anderson writes that the infertile couple expands the church’s moral witness on marriage. Scripture and its expositors have pointed out the ways that both singleness and marriage alike instruct the church in its relationship to Christ. Summarizing British theologian Oliver O’Donovan, Anderson says, “The one bore witness to the original goodness of creation through sanctioning sex and procreation, while the other looks forward to the glory of the eschaton.”

The barren couple shows the church how to endure through “the endless rejection of our deepest earthly desires.”

WHETHER FROM POLITICAL motivation or personal wounds from Christians, many accuse the church of being an unfriendly and even dangerous place for women, children, and minority groups—and it has indeed mightily failed in these areas throughout history and today. Such views may flow out of personal experience, media misrepresentation, or theological misunderstandings, but they are the exact opposite of what the early church was known for: its unconditional love and radical care for the most defenseless.

The early church, with its own flaws, was a revolutionary force in its countercultural treatment of women, children, and social outcasts. Celsus writes in the second century that the Christian church welcomed “the silly and the mean and the stupid, with women and children.” While he wrote through the cultural lens of his time and sees the church as drawing in the “lesser” of society, truly, the church was raising abandoned infants at birth, encouraging women who were the only Christians in their household, and supporting widows.

Early Christians embraced the opposite of our familiar xenophobia and instead created xenodocheia—church-run charity institutions such as hospitals, poorhouses for those without homes, and housing for lepers. Julian the Apostate wrote to a pagan high priest: “It is disgraceful that, when no Jew ever has to beg, and the impious Galilaeans [Christians] support not only their own poor but ours as well, all men see that our people lack aid from us.”

Hospitality for all, clearly mandated by Jesus, applies even more to those within the family of God. The apostle Paul encourages the Galatian church to not become weary in doing good to all people, “especially to those who belong to the family of believers” (Gal. 6:10). In Ephesians, he explains that Christians “are no longer foreigners and strangers, but fellow citizens with God’s people and also members of his household” (2:9).

THE AUTUMN BEFORE I married, I attended a women’s retreat at my fiancé’s church, which I had recently joined as a member. I was spiritually tender, six months out from the bruising experience of leaving my former church family, where I had served on staff and in various forms of leadership. I had been cut off from many of my closest relationships and knew that I had to discipline myself to fight cynicism and to learn to trust a church family again.

As I listened to an older woman’s tearful testimony and later talked with spiritual mothers and sisters by the glow of a bonfire, I felt my heart soften again. These women, like my new pastors, were gentle yet honest, truthful yet patient. They listened to my story and called me back to Christ. They encouraged me, nurtured me, and allowed me a place to grow, knowing that I could not be disconnected from the body in my greatest time of need.

We simply cannot survive spiritually on our own. We need to spur each other toward good works and to look to Christ (Heb. 10:24–25), joined together as a holy temple (Eph. 2:19–22) and as one body (1 Cor. 12:12–26).

CHURCH IS FOR EVERYONE, including the celibate, the married, and the barren; the foreigner and the natural-born citizen; the poor and the rich. It includes those who have not experienced hospitality in the world or from their own bodies.

The church practices “divine hospitality,” as Oghosa Iyamu writes, which “begins not in places of lofty grandeur but in the overlooked margins—the places society often deems unworthy of our attention. … It is good news for us that God’s welcome is neither abstract nor distant. It is as real and tangible as his body, which held space in a mother’s womb.”

Many have gone before me in the experience of longing for children or for marriage, and they have found in the church what I have—a place of belonging in a spiritual family. I have mothers and brothers and daughters and sons who pour wisdom and encouragement into me, and to whom I can give of myself. I may not be nursing a baby, but I can still host a Bible study for new Christians, invite a college student to help me tidy my house, or pick up our pastor’s kids from school so he can make a meeting.

Acting as its truest self, the family of God is a place of both receiving love and giving it. When Jesus entered the world as an embryo, growing into an infant and then a toddler, he fulfilled the greatest longings of the barren couple. He too was despised and rejected and familiar with grief, yet with his arrival, he brought belonging, identity, wholeness, and a warm welcome into his eternal and sprawling family. May we receive it.

Kara Bettis Carvalho

Writer, Editor & Journalist

Kara is an opinion writer at The Boston Globe. She was most recently a senior features editor at Christianity Today and has been featured in Common Good Magazine, Religion Unplugged, and Business Insider. She writes on Substack at Morally Speaking.

📸 Photography by Elizabeth Sanders

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