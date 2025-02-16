Inkwell

Inkwell

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bre Marie Strobel's avatar
Bre Marie Strobel
Feb 18, 2025

Isaiah threaded this needle masterfully.

Reply
Share
Anna A. Friedrich's avatar
Anna A. Friedrich
Feb 17, 2025

I really enjoyed reading this -- the journey with Von Balthasar and Murdoch and the current conversation in "Faith & Art" circles was interesting, and I took notes (not something I often do for a Substack essay!). So thank you. I heard the emphasis on the Incarnation, which of course, we know about because of the witness of the Scriptures, but I was also looking for the Scriptures as a whole to be offered as at least an informer in shaping this "more substantive bedrock for the practice of art." I get that the Scriptures can be used and abused to discourage artists, to silence creative work, and as a blunter of every sharp edge. That's not what I'm after --rather, I'm coming to see the whole Biblical narrative as a revelation of "the world as it actually is: a gift of God's Love." It felt like that was missing from this essay. I'm a writer so I know that you can't say everything in any given piece, but if he's after a "new metaphysic" -- yes and amen to the centrality of the Incarnation of the Word, but what a glorious gift we've been given in all of the Old and New Testaments. I'm becoming passionately convinced that artists who are Christians would do well to spend more time there.

Reply
Share
12 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Christianity Today · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture