Inkwell

Inkwell

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Sherry Ning's avatar
Sherry Ning
Aug 20, 2025

Thanks for having me @inkwell! ❤️‍🔥

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Wesley Vander Lugt's avatar
Wesley Vander Lugt
Aug 15, 2025

I love this piece, particularly the insight that "you have to stand still so that the enchantment of the world can step out of its shyness." The thoughts on beauty resonate with what I wrote in Beauty Is Oxygen, that "beauty is not a thing to be used, purchased or achieved. Beauty must be encountered, witness, and received."

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