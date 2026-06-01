Where does art come from?

Probably from staring into screens and drowning out the world around you with noise and distraction.

Eyes to see or ears to hear? In this economy?

No thanks.

Unless, you know, you’re an artist or a maker and your whole soul depends on de-scaled eyes and unplugged ears.

Where does art come from?

Art begins in attention, in noticing the hidden beauty of the world around you and seeing things as they truly are. A kaleidoscope of the brilliant and tragic seeing and hearing of your everyday life.

You cannot sleepwalk through the moments of your world. You cannot let the beauty all around you be flattened into the consumable.

You must wake up.

Want to learn how to pay attention and live poetically?

Watch below and join us for the next installment of World in Our Words.

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Happy Hour with Joshua Luke Smith

Join us for a Happy Hour with Joshua Luke Smith on June 12th at 5PM EST. A time of fellowship. A time of reflection. And a special surprise at the end! Inkwell Members only. RSVP Below.