This Weekly Edition of Inkwell features Abe Figueroa

EVERY FULL MOON, the witches played drums on Mount Tabor near my childhood home. In the morning fog that followed, neighbors often found the remains of the night’s ritual—cat paws, fresh and livid, swinging from the limbs of discreet trees.

My mother would whisper about it with neighbors who saw it firsthand, and I’d stay far enough away that she didn’t think her little boy could hear. The fragments of conversation I gathered were a muddle of hushed tones and secreted glances. Nevertheless, I knew why we kept our black cat indoors at night once a month.

As a seven-year-old, summer bedtimes were tough. The sun was still out, and the neighbors in their backyards were laughing together. From my bed, I could smell the starter fluid burning on charcoal briquettes as the evening air cooled. I wrestled against myself to grab hold of sleep, and drums in the blue dark were a welcome interruption.

The thumping mystery allured my young heart with macabre curiosity and brought a cold electricity to my body. I’d sneak from under my Space Jam blankets, avoiding the creaking boards of our turn-of-the-century Portland home, and lift the wooden blinds that, if I wasn’t careful, would clink like marimbas. The second-story window of my room looked over the roofs of my neighbors and framed the forested hill now alive with rhythm and death—my body a dark silhouette against the dim last light.

Something profane was stretching its frightful hands out for Mount Tabor and, looking toward it, I’d listen and pray for cats.

RECENTLY, I REACHED OUT to my parents to make sure all this wasn’t just a childish half-memory. My mom corroborated the story, adding that, once, after I was asleep, the police went up into the woods to clear the coven out. Her eyes softly unfocused as she described the sound of witches screaming as they ran down Mount Tabor and hid in our neighborhood.

Tabor, as we call it, was the gravitational center of my childhood. I lived at its base from birth into my early twenties. The summit rose above my neighborhood, full of stately evergreens and spotted with open-air reservoirs—the central gathering place for bald eagles and bikers, blue herons and hikers.

As far as hills go, Tabor is not alone. It's one of many volcanic cinder cones turned rolling hills that amble through Portland and venture east along the windy Columbia River Gorge. As a child, I would sometimes daydream about the day our neighborhood would become Pompeii. Would we have time to run? Would an archaeologist find me in my home’s petrified hallway, frozen in time clutching my pet hamster?

Such ruminations have never made me want to move away. I am one of the people of the hill; where else would I go? I belong to the streets and ferns and rain and people of southeast Portland. Until I married my high school sweetheart, I lived in the same house and attended the same church, all nestled in the shadow of Mount Tabor.

To this day, Southeast Portland’s patchouli-stained wool socks, coffee shops, hipster food carts, microbrews, and laid-back leftist bookstores are held together by their orbit around the inwardly burning hill. Tabor has become the topography of my inner world. Growing up in one spot has afforded me the privilege of rooting into the soil and smells long enough to cultivate a sense of place and discover the mess that is holy ground.

“HOLY GROUND” isn’t the first phrase that comes to mind in relation to a place teeming with witches. It’s easier to imagine a monastery or pilgrimage site as holy—a place set apart for contemplation and the pursuit of the transcendent. But if the beauty of the sacred must stand apart from the actual mess of our lives, then I cannot make sense of the Incarnation or of anything holy that exists on this scarred earth.

Sacred moments happen in the muddle of our lives. In “God’s Grandeur,” Gerard Manley Hopkins writes:

The world is charged with the grandeur of God.

It will flame out, like shining from shook foil

In the next few lines of the poem, Hopkins’s perspective shifts:

Generations have trod, have trod, have trod;

And all is seared with trade; bleared, smeared with toil;

And wears man’s smudge and shares man’s smell

But he doesn’t leave it there. The second stanza rises into a flash of celebration:

And for all this, nature is never spent!

This is what I have sensed since I was a child—despite it all, Tabor is never spent.

In truth, the only places in this world where we find no fault are those whose histories we have forgotten—places where the atrocities are buried deep in the land. What massacre, what broken trust, what blood of Abel cries out below our most hallowed ground?

The whole earth groans for the day of redemption. Yet treating what evil touches as if it were contaminated by nuclear waste subordinates that which is holy to evil. It assumes that the holiness of God is too weak to hold its ground.

For over two millennia, we Christians have founded our lives on the holy moment where anathema and maranatha meet—he who knew no sin stood his ground on Skull Hill and remained among the thieves. Tabor is such a place for me. It’s not just a place of maimed and dying cats. That same ground houses some of the most important and sacred moments of my life. When I have been most lost, I have found myself and my God along the paths and shadows of that hill.

To define an entire place by its worst moments—Bad things happened there, so it must be a bad place—is reductionist. I would later discover, through the sting of personal loss, that some of our most holy places obfuscate profane realities, hidden behind grand words of zeal and devotion.

I LEFT TABOR’S ORBIT for a decade to pastor a small church in Ohio. Culturally, it felt like a different country—a different world, even. Yet life there was rich, unhurried, and full of earnest people. The members of that small blue-collar church became our spiritual family.

But this “holy” place started to crumble when reports of serious abuses of power at our denomination’s headquarters began to surface. They were labeled as rumors, but I could no longer treat them as such. I started asking questions, even though friends and leaders advised me to stay out of it. We all had a sense that it could end badly. And it did.

For that organization, those who say there is a problem are the problem. And those in leadership moved quickly to solve problems. In a single week, my pastoral license was revoked, and my family was removed from the church.

My children, ages eight and twelve, could not understand why we were ripped, seemingly overnight, from the people we loved and who loved us—their friends gone, our house for sale. We had to leave. For months, my wife and I would sit on the edge of our children’s beds and hold vigil, feebly trying to comfort them as they whimpered and wrestled themselves to sleep. Then we’d leave the room and weep.

I thought I knew where the profane could be found; it was swinging from dark limbs. I was far less prepared to find it in a backroom behind the sanctuary where songs of hallelujah lingered in the air.

A year later, on a visit to Portland, still ragged with grief, I felt the familiar tug to wayfare Tabor’s paths in the morning mist. That day, the ancient Douglas firs that stood sentry above my head had recently dropped their needles, some brown, others fresh and green. Mixed with yesterday’s rain, the forest floor smelled crisp and rich, full of sap and dark humus. As the sun’s amber light slid through limb and leaf, the silent thunder of God’s voice echoed among it all. By the time I descended the hill, I knew it was time to come home, to Portland, to rest and heal.

I AM NOT ALONE. Tabor seems to have a kind of gravity that tugs on its visitors. People, from merry to mournful, find themselves offered moments of holy wonder here: the pink effervescent electricity in the limbs of a lover, the golden light thick and warm setting over the West Hills. The ancient conifers, holding the memories of centuries in their deep, gnarled bark, wait for an unsuspecting person to slip into the present moment and find that this place is no stranger to blessed things.

Even the animals seem to feel the pull. I once saw two bonded pairs of bald eagles take turns skimming their knuckles across the reservoir’s tranquil surface, the way boys skip stones for no reason but to be charmed by the glint of light their splashes make—shook foil.

There is a place where the scars of witchcraft did not ruin the possibility for redemption: The maimed cat hides in the bushes, and the toddler takes her first steps on cool grass. Her mother coos, and the breathing shadow under the hedge hears faint phantom moonstruck drums. These are the matters of all places, even our most beloved and holy.

Abe Figueroa

Speaker & Writer

Abe Figueroa is a speaker, writer, and teacher living in his natural habitat: Portland, Oregon. He writes lyrical prose that explores the sacred in the mundane. You can find him at abefigueroa.com.

📸 Photography by and in memory of Caroline Markham. Permission kindly granted by Tom Markham.

Share

Be a Local

For more on sacredness & place…