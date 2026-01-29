This Weekly Edition of Inkwell features Christopher Kuo

THE WHEELS SPUN on the slick ice as I frantically pressed the gas pedal. The car heaved but didn’t budge. The hill in front of me seemed to glower in triumph. Realization swept over me with a blast of biting wind: I was stranded. And behind me, separated by only a half a dozen feet and thick flurries of snow, was the home of a notorious art thief.

A few days prior, I had borrowed an old Honda Civic belonging to The New York Times and had driven from New York City to Scranton, Pennsylvania, to follow a lead about a gang of art thieves that had been indicted by federal prosecutors. For months, I had been making phone calls with sources and scouring the internet for details on how this group of untrained men from rural Pennsylvania had managed to pillage more than a dozen of America’s museums.

It soon became clear that sitting at my desk in Manhattan wouldn’t be enough to tell this story. I needed to pay a visit to Scranton.

Over the next few days, I holed up in a dimly lit room in the town’s federal courthouse, where I pored over thick binders bursting with records from the case: transcripts, search warrant affidavits, photos of stolen loot. For days, the only sounds in that room were the rustling of papers and the typing of the court clerk. Each night, I returned to my room in a Holiday Inn and reviewed my notes between mouthfuls of Thai food.

The documents held a treasure trove of information about the gang, but my instincts as a journalist wouldn’t let me leave without doing one more thing: visiting the house outside Scranton that used to be the lair of the group’s imprisoned ringleader.

And so, on the morning that I was supposed to be cruising back to New York City, I was marooned at the bottom of an icy hill. After a few more tries, I finally gave up and called my editor. He laughed and arranged for roadside towing.

THIS MOMENT ENCAPSULATES what first drew me to journalism and what continues to animate my love for this vocation: the opportunity to truly encounter the world and, more importantly, the chance to take readers along with me through my reporting. Despite the road accident, the information I gleaned that weekend in Scranton enabled me to tell the tale of a misfit gang that preyed on America’s small museums.

Above all, this aspect of journalism is what needs to be preserved and propagated in 2026, as nonfiction storytellers continue to navigate the profound disruptions brought by the advent of artificial intelligence. This technology already raises thorny questions for artists of all kinds, questions that will only grow more pressing as Silicon Valley forces AI to evolve.

Artificial intelligence poses dire threats to the long tradition of journalistic storytelling. When I ask ChatGPT for a rundown of the day’s news, it takes only a few seconds to spit out headlines and bullet points about happenings in business, politics, and entertainment or to spin me an entertaining yarn about some obscure news event. Many news organizations have already signed content licensing contracts with AI companies; others have started using the technology to summarize their stories, chat with readers, or even generate news pieces.

These chatbots may not be especially elegant or poetic in their output, but they are writers just the same, and it’s not difficult to envision a future in which the internet becomes overrun by a horde of AI authors, peppering their paragraphs with the same anemic mix of em dashes and sycophantic questions. It’s far cheaper, after all, for a newsroom to rely on AI agents than on the laborious, time-consuming process of human storytelling.

BUT THIS FUTURE, though frightening, is still far from inevitable. To prevent it, we need to lean into what makes the best storytelling so distinctive. While artificial intelligence has become superbly talented at regurgitating its internet findings into easily digestible bullet points, it cannot yet undertake the most essential work of all storytelling: taking readers on a journey through our world, often to unexpected places. Artificial intelligence can’t travel to war-torn Sudan, ride along with a man obsessed with hunting the giant squid, or expose the sexual abuse carried out by powerful Hollywood men.

My own reporting has taken me to farms in rural Indonesia, toxic sewage spills on the beaches of Los Angeles County, and ICE protests in Chicago. I’ve chronicled the shifting identities of Japanese Americans in LA’s Little Tokyo, investigated the impact of environmental degradation on Florida’s economy, and spoken with a serial art forger while he was incarcerated in federal prison.

These encounters have convinced me that we nonfiction writers must go out in the world.

This kind of reportage can be excruciatingly slow, unlike AI’s instantaneous answers. It requires spending weeks and even months traveling to far-flung places, getting to know unfamiliar communities and cultures, or investigating malfeasance among the powerful. It’s a process that is unpredictable, exacting, messy, and human.

AN OLD ADAGE OF JOURNALISM says that the purpose of our storytelling is to “afflict the comfortable and comfort the afflicted.” We can’t do this by merely sitting at our desks and scrolling the internet, however informative that may be. To shock the comfortable, to bring about true change, we must go to the afflicted.

Over the summer, for Inkwell, I interviewed The New York Times journalist Nicholas Kristof, who has reported from more than 100 countries, many of them riven by war, famine, and disease. One of the most consequential stories that Kristof wrote, about the problems of dirty water and malaria, involved visits to poverty-stricken neighborhoods in India, Cambodia, and Tanzania. To report the story, Kristof got close enough to see rats scampering in the sewage through the grimy streets of Mumbai and witness the exhaustion etched in the face of a farm wife in Cambodia.

The resulting story was displayed on the front page of the newspaper and happened to be read by a billionaire couple. They were so moved that they donated millions of dollars to the cause of clean water.

Every great story requires something similar to this—a journey in which the writer inhabits the world of those she writes about. She sees through their eyes, even for a moment, and wields words and images to recreate that sight for the reader. The journalism that embraces these instincts will survive and flourish in an age of artificial intelligence.

Journalist Ta-Nehisi Coates makes this point in his book The Message, in which he imagines the writer as a person standing at the edge of a forest tasked with creating a map of that area:

“The figure is you, the writer, an idea in hand, notes scribbled on loose-leaf, maybe an early draft of an outline. But to write, to draw that map, to pull us into the wilderness, you cannot merely stand at the edge. You have to walk the land. You have to see the elevation for yourself, the color of the soil. You have to discover that the ravine is really a valley and that the stream is in fact a river winding south from a glacier in the mountains.”

This mode of storytelling—the kind in which the writer walks the land and dips their hand in the stream—is particularly important for Christian artists.

After all, one of the great throughlines of the Bible is a battle for proximity. God walks with the first humans in the Garden until sin rips them away and plunges them into darkness, distance, and hiddenness. The rest of Scripture reveals God’s yearning to return us to intimacy with himself, a desire so desperate that it drives him to take on human form, becoming close enough to us to be touched, clung to, spat upon, and nailed to a cross.

He is a God who draws near. If the end of all Christian storytelling is, in some way, to reflect his character, then the pursuit of proximity should undergird all we produce. The best storytelling cannot be done from a distance, nor can it be carried out by machines. It necessitates an incarnation.

