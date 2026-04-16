Inkwell

Inkwell

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Jake Morris's avatar
Jake Morris
3dEdited

Loved this. I have six kids, and two of them appreciated flushing things down the toilet. Milo, when he was four, said, “I’m sorry, Daddy, I just love watching things get sucked into the solar system.” (Septic system). One of my most beloved purchases was a $50 6-foot rigid toilet augur from Menards.

“The great thing, if one can, is to stop regarding the unpleasant things as interruptions of one’s ‘own,’ or ‘real’ life. The truth is of course that what one calls the interruptions are precisely one’s real life - the life God is sending one day by day.” - C.S. Lewis

Thanks for your beautiful reflections on ordinary, toilet-flipped-upside down, physical life.

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Lisa Elliott's avatar
Lisa Elliott
2d

Yes! I work on a church staff and we are told that ministry happens in interruptions. At work, I have to remind myself of that everytime someone sticks their head through the door of my office. Do I always remember? NOPE! At home, I really need to remember that life happens in the interruptions.

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