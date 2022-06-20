Welcome to Inkwell

Who We Are

Inkwell is a storytelling community seeking transcendence. In partnership with Christianity Today, we’re building networks of art, poetry, literature, and friendship—forming new atmospheres of spiritual testimony, social dynamism, and economic possibility for artists and thinkers around the world.

How We Gather

Inkwell Locals are creative gatherings of 4–10 people who meet monthly around tables, in cafés, pubs, and your favorite third spaces. They share in feasts, literature, visual art, and embodied adventures—all curated by Inkwell. To launch your own group, become a paid subscriber.

Inkwell Evenings are a time of poetry, art, wine & cheese, community networking and conversation. Offering a warm atmosphere to connect, mingle, and admire great writing and creativity, these evenings will refill your aesthetic, spiritual, and communal inkwells.

What We Publish

Within the pages of Inkwell, we explore the depths of Christian life through artful storytelling and cultural reflection, all emerging From Dust to craft New Lore. With a free subscription, you can expect to receive weekly essays to spark thought-provoking conversations in your community.

How to Submit a Piece to Inkwell

We curate thematic series by invitation and through work emerging from Inkwell Locals—our network of small creative communities. To access our editorial calendar, become a Local. We also welcome open submissions of essays and poetry at inkwellsubmissions@christianitytoday.com.