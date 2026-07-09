Inkwell

Inkwell

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lori Altebaumer's avatar
Lori Altebaumer
6d

This is a life-giving breath of fresh air in a world that insists we move at a pace that leaves us gasping for air! I recently attended a the CS Lewis Writers Conference and one of my biggest (and best) aha moments was God's invitation to exit the high-speed interstate and take the slow, country road with Him. Thank you for these lovely words.

Reply
Share
3 replies
Tolu Akinyosoye's avatar
Tolu Akinyosoye
4d

I love this! This essay is a very timely reminder for me to allow myself enjoy the process in a world where we are subjugated by the tyranny of the urgent. Things that matter take time. Thank you for this thought provoking piece Feyisayo.

Reply
Share
19 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Christianity Today · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture