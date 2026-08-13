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Inkwell

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Eugenia P. Frankenberg 🌻's avatar
Eugenia P. Frankenberg 🌻
2d

“desire wants incarnation.” i agree with this statement completely. everything in this article was gold; human nature beautifully described, and mortality elevated.

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Andrew Sawyer
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When Odysseus arrives at Scheria, he reveals his ideal — not perfection but a love united in gentle grace towards one another:

“𝑵𝒐 𝒇𝒊𝒏𝒆𝒓, 𝒈𝒓𝒆𝒂𝒕𝒆𝒓 𝒈𝒊𝒇𝒕 𝒊𝒏 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒘𝒐𝒓𝒍𝒅 𝒕𝒉𝒂𝒏 𝒕𝒉𝒂𝒕…

𝒘𝒉𝒆𝒏 𝒎𝒂𝒏 𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝒘𝒐𝒎𝒂𝒏 𝒑𝒐𝒔𝒔𝒆𝒔𝒔 𝒕𝒉𝒆𝒊𝒓 𝒉𝒐𝒎𝒆, 𝒕𝒘𝒐 𝒎𝒊𝒏𝒅𝒔,

𝒕𝒘𝒐 𝒉𝒆𝒂𝒓𝒕𝒔 𝒕𝒉𝒂𝒕 𝒘𝒐𝒓𝒌 𝒂𝒔 𝒐𝒏𝒆. 𝑫𝒆𝒔𝒑𝒂𝒊𝒓 𝒕𝒐 𝒕𝒉𝒆𝒊𝒓 𝒆𝒏𝒆𝒎𝒊𝒆𝒔,

𝒂 𝒋𝒐𝒚 𝒕𝒐 𝒂𝒍𝒍 𝒕𝒉𝒆𝒊𝒓 𝒇𝒓𝒊𝒆𝒏𝒅𝒔. 𝑻𝒉𝒆𝒊𝒓 𝒐𝒘𝒏 𝒃𝒆𝒔𝒕 𝒄𝒍𝒂𝒊𝒎 𝒕𝒐 𝒈𝒍𝒐𝒓𝒚.”

I thought you did a great job capturing that part of him in this piece!

And I'd like to share a poem I wrote about the episode with Calypso:

𝑆𝑖𝑛𝑔, 𝑀𝑢𝑠𝑒, 𝑜𝑓 𝑓𝑎𝑖𝑡ℎ𝑓𝑢𝑙𝑛𝑒𝑠𝑠—𝑡ℎ𝑒 𝑠𝑡𝑒𝑎𝑑𝑓𝑎𝑠𝑡 ℎ𝑒𝑎𝑟𝑡

𝑡ℎ𝑎𝑡 𝑝𝑖𝑛𝑒𝑠 𝑓𝑜𝑟 ℎ𝑜𝑚𝑒 𝑎𝑚𝑖𝑑 𝑖𝑚𝑚𝑜𝑟𝑡𝑎𝑙 𝑒𝑎𝑠𝑒,

𝑜𝑓 𝑐𝑎𝑣𝑒𝑠 𝑤ℎ𝑒𝑟𝑒 𝑣𝑎𝑛𝑖𝑡𝑦 𝑖𝑛 𝑏𝑒𝑎𝑢𝑡𝑦 𝑑𝑟𝑒𝑠𝑠𝑒𝑑

𝑑𝑒𝑡𝑎𝑖𝑛𝑠 𝑡ℎ𝑒 𝑠𝑜𝑢𝑙 𝑤𝑖𝑡ℎ 𝑙𝑖𝑒𝑠 𝑑𝑒𝑠𝑖𝑔𝑛𝑒𝑑 𝑡𝑜 𝑝𝑙𝑒𝑎𝑠𝑒.

𝑆𝑖𝑛𝑔 𝑜𝑓 𝑡ℎ𝑒 ℎ𝑒𝑟𝑜 𝑤𝑒𝑒𝑝𝑖𝑛𝑔 𝑜𝑛 𝑡ℎ𝑒 𝑠ℎ𝑜𝑟𝑒,

𝑟𝑒𝑓𝑢𝑠𝑖𝑛𝑔 𝑎𝑔𝑒𝑙𝑒𝑠𝑠 𝑠𝑝𝑙𝑒𝑛𝑑𝑜𝑟 𝑓𝑜𝑟 𝑡ℎ𝑒 𝑡𝑟𝑢𝑡ℎ

𝑜𝑓 𝑚𝑜𝑟𝑡𝑎𝑙 𝑣𝑜𝑤𝑠, 𝑜𝑓 𝐼𝑡ℎ𝑎𝑐𝑎’𝑠 𝑟𝑜𝑢𝑔ℎ 𝑠𝑜𝑖𝑙,

𝑜𝑓 𝑙𝑜𝑣𝑒 𝑡ℎ𝑎𝑡 𝑎𝑔𝑒𝑠 𝑦𝑒𝑡 𝑒𝑛𝑑𝑢𝑟𝑒𝑠 𝑓𝑟𝑜𝑚 𝑦𝑜𝑢𝑡ℎ.

𝑆𝑖𝑛𝑔 𝑜𝑓 𝑡ℎ𝑒 𝑛𝑦𝑚𝑝ℎ 𝑤ℎ𝑜𝑠𝑒 𝑤𝑜𝑣𝑒𝑛 𝑠𝑝𝑒𝑙𝑙𝑠 𝑢𝑛𝑤𝑖𝑛𝑑

𝑤ℎ𝑒𝑛 ℎ𝑒𝑎𝑣𝑒𝑛’𝑠 𝑡ℎ𝑢𝑛𝑑𝑒𝑟 𝑏𝑖𝑑𝑠 ℎ𝑒𝑟 𝑙𝑜𝑜𝑠𝑒 𝑡ℎ𝑒 𝑐ℎ𝑎𝑖𝑛;

ℎ𝑜𝑤 𝑣𝑎𝑛𝑖𝑡𝑦, 𝑐𝑜𝑛𝑓𝑟𝑜𝑛𝑡𝑒𝑑, 𝑏𝑒𝑛𝑑𝑠 𝑎𝑡 𝑙𝑎𝑠𝑡

𝑎𝑛𝑑 𝑡𝑢𝑟𝑛𝑠 𝑝𝑜𝑠𝑠𝑒𝑠𝑠𝑖𝑣𝑒𝑛𝑒𝑠𝑠 𝑡𝑜 𝑜𝑝𝑒𝑛-ℎ𝑎𝑛𝑑𝑒𝑑 𝑔𝑎𝑖𝑛.

𝑆𝑖𝑛𝑔 𝑜𝑓 𝑡ℎ𝑒 𝑟𝑎𝑓𝑡 ℎ𝑒 𝑏𝑢𝑖𝑙𝑑𝑠 𝑤𝑖𝑡ℎ ℎ𝑢𝑚𝑏𝑙𝑒 ℎ𝑎𝑛𝑑𝑠,

𝑡𝑖𝑚𝑏𝑒𝑟𝑠 𝑜𝑓 𝑡𝑟𝑢𝑡ℎ 𝑎𝑔𝑎𝑖𝑛𝑠𝑡 𝑡ℎ𝑒 𝑔𝑙𝑖𝑡𝑡𝑒𝑟𝑖𝑛𝑔 𝑙𝑖𝑒—

ℎ𝑜𝑤 𝑐ℎ𝑜𝑜𝑠𝑖𝑛𝑔 𝑙𝑖𝑚𝑖𝑡 𝑜𝑣𝑒𝑟 𝑒𝑛𝑑𝑙𝑒𝑠𝑠 𝑑𝑎𝑦𝑠

𝑠𝑒𝑡𝑠 𝑓𝑟𝑒𝑒 𝑡ℎ𝑒 𝑠𝑜𝑢𝑙, 𝑡𝑒𝑚𝑝𝑡𝑎𝑡𝑖𝑜𝑛 𝑡𝑜 𝑑𝑒𝑓𝑦.

𝑆𝑖𝑛𝑔 𝑜𝑓 𝑡ℎ𝑒 𝑤𝑖𝑛𝑑 𝑡ℎ𝑎𝑡 𝑓𝑖𝑙𝑙𝑠 ℎ𝑖𝑠 𝑓𝑎𝑖𝑡ℎ𝑓𝑢𝑙 𝑠𝑎𝑖𝑙,

𝑐𝑎𝑟𝑟𝑦𝑖𝑛𝑔 𝑡𝑒𝑎𝑟𝑠 𝑎𝑛𝑑 𝑙𝑜𝑛𝑔𝑖𝑛𝑔 𝑜’𝑒𝑟 𝑡ℎ𝑒 𝑑𝑒𝑒𝑝;

ℎ𝑜𝑤 𝑒𝑣𝑒𝑟𝑦 𝑤𝑎𝑣𝑒 𝑡ℎ𝑎𝑡 𝑏𝑟𝑒𝑎𝑘𝑠 𝑎𝑔𝑎𝑖𝑛𝑠𝑡 𝑡ℎ𝑒 𝑘𝑒𝑒𝑙

𝑟𝑒𝑚𝑖𝑛𝑑𝑠 𝑡ℎ𝑒 ℎ𝑒𝑎𝑟𝑡 𝑖𝑡𝑠 𝑝𝑟𝑜𝑚𝑖𝑠𝑒𝑠 𝑡𝑜 𝑘𝑒𝑒𝑝.

𝑆𝑖𝑛𝑔 ℎ𝑜𝑤 𝑏𝑜𝑛𝑑𝑎𝑔𝑒 𝑦𝑖𝑒𝑙𝑑𝑠 𝑡𝑜 𝑜𝑝𝑒𝑛 𝑔𝑟𝑎𝑐𝑒

𝑤ℎ𝑒𝑛 𝑑𝑖𝑣𝑖𝑛𝑒 𝑑𝑒𝑐𝑟𝑒𝑒 𝑢𝑛𝑏𝑖𝑛𝑑𝑠 𝑡ℎ𝑒 ℎ𝑖𝑑𝑑𝑒𝑛 𝑐𝑎𝑣𝑒;

ℎ𝑜𝑤 𝑙𝑜𝑦𝑎𝑙𝑡𝑦 𝑡𝑜 𝑤ℎ𝑎𝑡 𝑖𝑠 𝑟𝑒𝑎𝑙 𝑎𝑛𝑑 𝑓𝑖𝑛𝑖𝑡𝑒

𝑒𝑥𝑝𝑜𝑠𝑒𝑠 𝑒𝑣𝑒𝑟𝑦 𝑙𝑖𝑒 𝑡ℎ𝑒 𝑝𝑟𝑜𝑢𝑑 ℎ𝑒𝑎𝑟𝑡 𝑐𝑟𝑎𝑣𝑒𝑠.

𝐹𝑜𝑟 𝑒𝑣𝑒𝑟𝑦 𝑠𝑜𝑢𝑙 𝑖𝑠 ℎ𝑒𝑙𝑑 𝑖𝑛 𝑠𝑜𝑚𝑒 𝑏𝑟𝑖𝑔ℎ𝑡 𝑝𝑟𝑖𝑠𝑜𝑛,

𝑔𝑟𝑎𝑠𝑝𝑖𝑛𝑔 𝑎𝑡 𝑡ℎ𝑒 𝐺𝑜𝑑𝑑𝑒𝑠𝑠’ 𝑣𝑎𝑖𝑛 𝑑𝑟𝑒𝑎𝑚—

𝑡𝑖𝑙𝑙 𝑓𝑎𝑖𝑡ℎ𝑓𝑢𝑙𝑛𝑒𝑠𝑠, 𝑙𝑖𝑘𝑒 𝑑𝑎𝑤𝑛 𝑎𝑐𝑟𝑜𝑠𝑠 𝑡ℎ𝑒 𝑤𝑎𝑡𝑒𝑟𝑠,

𝑙𝑎𝑢𝑛𝑐ℎ𝑒𝑠 𝑡ℎ𝑒 𝑟𝑎𝑓𝑡 𝑜𝑛 ℎ𝑒𝑎𝑣𝑒𝑛’𝑠 𝑛𝑎𝑟𝑟𝑜𝑤 𝑠𝑡𝑟𝑒𝑎𝑚.

𝑆𝑖𝑛𝑔 𝑜𝑓 𝐶ℎ𝑟𝑖𝑠𝑡, 𝑜𝑢𝑟 𝑊𝑖𝑡𝑛𝑒𝑠𝑠, 𝑒𝑣𝑒𝑟 𝑡𝑟𝑢𝑒,

𝑤ℎ𝑜 𝑠𝑝𝑢𝑟𝑛𝑒𝑑 𝑡ℎ𝑒 𝑔𝑟𝑎𝑠𝑝 𝑓𝑜𝑟 𝑔𝑙𝑜𝑟𝑦’𝑠 𝑒𝑚𝑝𝑡𝑦 𝑡ℎ𝑟𝑜𝑛𝑒:

𝑡𝑒𝑎𝑐ℎ 𝑢𝑠 𝑡𝑜 𝑐ℎ𝑜𝑜𝑠𝑒 𝑡ℎ𝑒 𝑚𝑜𝑟𝑡𝑎𝑙 𝑟𝑜𝑎𝑑 𝑤𝑖𝑡ℎ 𝑌𝑜𝑢,

𝑎𝑛𝑑 𝑓𝑖𝑛𝑑 𝑖𝑛 𝑐𝑜𝑣𝑒𝑛𝑎𝑛𝑡 𝑜𝑢𝑟 𝑤𝑎𝑦 𝑏𝑎𝑐𝑘 ℎ𝑜𝑚𝑒.

https://andrewsawyer.substack.com/p/the-way-home-part-1-calypsos-island

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