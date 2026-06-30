All Things Inkwell

Inkwell is a storytelling community seeking transcendence. In partnership with Christianity Today, we’re building networks of art, poetry, literature, and friendship—forming new atmospheres of spiritual testimony, social dynamism, and economic possibility for artists and thinkers around the world.

COMMUNITY

We’re having a good time at gatherings around the world.

Inkwell Members

An Inkwell Member is a paid subscriber on Substack who enjoys our online content. They have access to our subscriber chat and monthly posts which include course videos, publishing opportunities and writing competitions, exclusive online gatherings, and Inkwell members-only community updates.

Locals & Friends

Inkwell Locals meet monthly around tables, in cafés, pubs, and your favorite third spaces. These are regular meetings where you share in feasts, literature, visual art, and embodied adventures—curated by Inkwell via monthly resources posted on the Substack. To launch your own group or find others in your area through our map, become a paid subscriber on Substack.

Friends of Inkwell are individuals who actively care for and champion the presence of artistic community within a particular place. They are not merely participants, but hosts with a heart to embody Inkwell’s values within a particular context. They organize community mixer events in their cities.

Inkwell Evenings

Inkwell Evenings are a time of poetry, art, wine & cheese, community networking and conversation. Offering a warm atmosphere to connect, mingle, admire great writing and creativity, and to experience transcendence together, lifting our eyes toward Christ.

CRAFT

We care about potent writing and art that lingers with you.

Editorial

When you subscribe, you can expect one essay in your inbox each week from our current thematic series. Within the pages of Inkwell, we explore the depths of Christian life and aim to participate in cultural conversations through a creative and storytelling-forward voice, all emerging From Dust to craft New Lore.

How to Submit a Piece to Inkwell

We curate thematic series by invitation and through work emerging from Inkwell Locals—our network of small creative communities. To access our editorial calendar, become an Inkwell member or join a Local group. We also welcome open submissions of essays and poetry at inkwellsubmissions@christianitytoday.com.

Media

Follow us on Instagram @inkwellstory and on YouTube for the visual side of Inkwell. There, you’ll also find Inkwell Sessions, cinematic testimonies, and other collaborations with visual artists.

MENTORSHIP

We’re invested in the next generation of Christian creatives.

Young Storytellers Fellowship

Christianity Today and Inkwell each select 15 fellows annually for a six month paid mentorship program. The fellowship is designed to equip storytellers, journalists, producers, and creatives of the next generation. Our Fellows gather for 2 in-person immersions at the start and conclusion of the program with multiple virtual meetings throughout. All flight & travel costs, stipends, and materials will be covered by Christianity Today.

The Inkwell Team

If you’re new to Inkwell, get started on these ideas…